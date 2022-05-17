Search

17 May 2022

Donegal man in court on five alleged sexual assaults

The man in his 50s is charged with alleged offences dating from 1992-2000

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

17 May 2022 10:50 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal man in his 50s has appeared in court over five alleged sexual assaults.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared for a brief hearing at Letterkenny District Court.

Detective Garda Elaine Boyle gave evidence of charging the accused.

He is charged with four sexual assaults on a female between February 1992 and September 2000.

The man faces a further charge of sexual assault on another female between 1997 and 1998.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment on all charges.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly adjourned the matter to September 19 for the service of a book of evidence.

Bail was granted in the accused’s own bond of €2,000.

The man has had to surrender his passport and is to sign on at an appointed Garda station once a week.

Other bail conditions include that he not interfere with any witnesses in the case, he commit no offence and be contactable via mobile phone at all times.

