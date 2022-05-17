Garda probe after mercedes stolen and burnt out in Letterkenny

High Road Letterkenny
A silver mercedes was stolen from a house on the High Road in Letterkenny yesterday evening, May 16.
Sergeant Eunan Walshe said that the vehicle was stolen between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.
The registration of the mercedes is 05 CE 3630. The car was later located in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, May 17 at 3am on fire in the Ballyraine Road area of Letterkenny.
Gardaí are asking anyone who may have seen the car last night or this morning to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.
