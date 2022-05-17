Garda investigate Bundoran assault

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating the assault of a man on Bundoran, Main Street in the early hours of Sunday, May 8 between 00.55am and 1.10am.
It is believed that the man was assaulted by another man who was unknown to him. The injured man had to attend hospital for the treatment of injuries he sustained, none of which are believed to be life threatening in nature.
Gardaí has appealed to anybody who may have witnessed the assault to contact them in Ballyshannon on 071 98 58530. Gardaí are also appealing to taxi drivers and other drivers who had a dash cam and who believe that they may have captured the incident on their footage, to make it available to gardaí in Ballyshannon.
