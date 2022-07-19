Search

20 Jul 2022

Garda probe into damage to Letterkenny apartments

Apartments in Fortwell and Isle View were damaged over the course of last week

Garda probe into damage to Letterkenny apartments

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

19 Jul 2022 12:13 PM

Gardaí are trying to ascertain why someone damaged and kicked the door of a Letterkenny apartment last week. 

The incident occurred at the Fortwell apartments, located near lower main street in Letterenny, in the early hours of Thursday, July 14 - between midnight and 7am. 

"It would appear to have been kicked and the lock on the door damaged as a result. No entry was gained," Garda Niall Maguire said. 

Gardaí in Buncrana investigating the theft of boat

Meanwhile, another incident occurred at Isle View Apartments in Letterkenny. A resident of one of apartments arrived back to discover a brick and glass on the footpath outside their home. A small window had been smashed. No entry had been gained. The incident occurred between 6pm on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 at 12pm.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information to please contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media