Garda probe into damage to Letterkenny apartments

Gardaí are trying to ascertain why someone damaged and kicked the door of a Letterkenny apartment last week.
The incident occurred at the Fortwell apartments, located near lower main street in Letterenny, in the early hours of Thursday, July 14 - between midnight and 7am.
"It would appear to have been kicked and the lock on the door damaged as a result. No entry was gained," Garda Niall Maguire said.
Meanwhile, another incident occurred at Isle View Apartments in Letterkenny. A resident of one of apartments arrived back to discover a brick and glass on the footpath outside their home. A small window had been smashed. No entry had been gained. The incident occurred between 6pm on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 at 12pm.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information to please contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.
