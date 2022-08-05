Search

05 Aug 2022

Man remanded in custody after serious assault in Castlefin

The man appeared at Letterkenny District Court via videolink from Castlerea Prison following the alleged incident last Friday night

Letterkenny court house.

05 Aug 2022 12:28 PM

A Donegal man accused of a ‘violent and unprovoked’ assault last weekend has been remanded in custody.

Edward Crerand, a 39-year-old of Sraih Aoibhinn, Stranorlar, was arrested following an incident in Castlefin last Friday night.

Crerand is charged with assault causing harm, taking a vehicle without permission and the theft of a car key.

At a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Sunday, Crerand was denied bail.

Crerand appeared before Thursday’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court via videolink from Castlerea Prison.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions and he was seeking a two-week remand.

Solicitor for Crerand, Mr Rory O’Brien, said the ‘wheels are in motion’ in relation to a High Court application for bail.

Detective Garda John O’Sullivan told Sunday’s sitting of the court that an alleged victim had been taken to hospital after being attacked. The man was treated for facial injuries.

Detective Garda O’Sullivan said Gardaí were objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

He said Crerand had 28 previous convictions in the Republic of Ireland, 16 of which were ‘in the ‘serious’ category and 12 of which were committed while the accused was on bail.

Judge Alan Mitchell remanded Crerand in custody to appear before the August 18 sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

