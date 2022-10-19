Search

19 Oct 2022

Letterkenny man, 66, pleads guilty to sex offences at leisure centre

The man appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court in relation to the offences at the Aura Leisure Centre

Letterkenny courthouse

The man appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

19 Oct 2022 8:58 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man has pleaded guilty to engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature at a Letterkenny leisure centre.

Louie Nugent, a 66-year-old man from Killyclug in Letterkenny, was before Letterkenny Circuit Court this week.

Nugent, who is in custody at Castlerea Prison on the charges, was arraigned on four counts. He spoke only to lender guilty pleas..

Nugent pleaded guilty to engaging in an act masturbation in a public place, the Aura Leisure Centre, on November 21, 2017. The offence is contrary to Section 45 (2) of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

Nugent also pleaded guilty to three counts of intentionally engaging in offensive behaviour of a sexual nature at Aura Leisure Centre on November 15, 2017 and November 21, 2017

He also pleaded guilty to intentionally engaging in offensive behaviour of a sexual nature on November 22, 2017 on an occasion other than that referred to at the Aura Leisure Centre

The offences are contrary to Section 45 (3) of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

Counsel for the State, Ms Patricia McLaughlin BL, said the DPP indicted that the pleas would be accepted on a full-facts basis.

Barrister for Nugent, Mr Sean McGee, said his client was in custody on these charges for some time.

Ms McLaughlin said that Gardaí were anxious to speak to a number of people regarding victim impact statements in the case.

Judge John Aylmer remanded Nugent in custody and adjourned the cause until Tuesday next, October 25.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media