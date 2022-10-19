Woman pleads guilty on money laundering charge in Donegal

A woman has pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Tiwalde Yusuff, a 23-year-old with an address at Sommerfield, Castlebar, County Mayo but now living in London, was before the court this week.

Yusuff pleaded guilty to engaging in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using the property, namely €3,780 or thereabouts, being money credited to an An Post account, knowing that or being reckless as to whether or not the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The charge related to April 28, 2020 and Yusuff addressed the court only to plead guilty.

Barrister for Yusuff, Mr Sean McGee, BL, asked for sentencing in the matter to be adjourned to the next term as his client was anxious to get money to offer by way of a token of her remorse.

Mr McGee said Yusuff was a 23-year-old now living and working in London, where she resides with her partner and their young child.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the matter until the next sessions of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences in January. A probation and welfare report, to include suitability for community service, was ordered.