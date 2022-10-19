Search

19 Oct 2022

Woman pleads guilty on money laundering charge in Donegal

The woman was before Letterkenny Circuit Court, where she pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering

Letterkenny courthouse

Letterkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

19 Oct 2022 3:54 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A woman has pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Tiwalde Yusuff, a 23-year-old with an address at Sommerfield, Castlebar, County Mayo but now living in London, was before the court this week.

Yusuff pleaded guilty to engaging in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using the property, namely €3,780 or thereabouts, being money credited to an An Post account, knowing that or being reckless as to whether or not the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The charge related to April 28, 2020 and Yusuff addressed the court only to plead guilty.

Barrister for Yusuff, Mr Sean McGee, BL, asked for sentencing in the matter to be adjourned to the next term as his client was anxious to get money to offer by way of a token of her remorse.

Mr McGee said Yusuff was a 23-year-old now living and working in London, where she resides with her partner and their young child.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the matter until the next sessions of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences in January. A probation and welfare report, to include suitability for community service, was ordered.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media