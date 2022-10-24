Man charged with murdering mother in Donegal

Gardai secure the scene of the house fire in Doochary
A man has been charged with murdering his mother in Donegal.
Guenter Lohse has been charged with murdering Ruth Lohse at Coolvoy, Doochary, on April 12, 2022.
Lohse, a 61-year-old German national, was brought before Letterkenny District Court on Monday.
Ms Lohse, who was aged in her 80s, died in a house fire. Lohse was arrested a short time later and has been in custody since.
Garda Ciara Gibbons gave evidence of charging Lohse at 11.37am on Monday, October 24.
After being charged, Lohse replied: “No comment.”
Lohse is also charged that he did cause criminal damage to the value of €25,000 to a house belonging to Martin Caulfield.
In September, the court heard that Lohse was deemed fit to stand trial following an assessment by a clinical psychologist.
Sergeant Jim Collins confirmed that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment with Lohse to go before the Central Criminal Court.
A charge of arson with intent to endanger life has been withdrawn.
Judge Éiteáin Cunningham directed that Lohse receive psychiatric treatment and any other necessary treatment upon return to Castlerea Prison.
Lohse was remanded in custody to appear via video link at Letterkenny District Court on Thursday, October 27.
