Garda probe into ' very disturbing' incident in Letterkenny

Letterkenny's Market Square
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding an assault which took place in the Market Square of the town last Wednesday, October 26, between 7.30pm and 7.50pm.
A young man was assaulted by a male in the area. The injured party fled the scene to a shop across the road and was followed by a number of youths - one of whom assaulted him a second time.
The young male was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where his injuries are understood to not be life threatening.
Anyone who was in the area and who may have dashcam is also urged to contact the Letterkenny Garda Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.