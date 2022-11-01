Male approached and assaulted on Long Lane in Letterkenny

Letterkenny University Hospital
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an assault that occurred in the area of Ard Bán, Long Lane, Letterkenny on Monday, October 31 at approximately 6pm.
A male youth had been walking at that location with a female when approached by a couple of males and assaulted by them. The youth in question attended Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained, none of which are believed to be life threatening, in nature.
We appeal to anybody who may have witnessed the assault to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100. We also appeal to anybody who travelled in the area and who had a dashcam, to make the footage available to us. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.