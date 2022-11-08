Man to stand trial over alleged rape in Donegal

A man in his 60s will go on trial in Dublin charged with the rape of a woman in County Donegal.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Letterkenny District Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Sean Barrett gave evidence of charging the accused man at 10.26am.

The man replied ‘no’ when charged, Detective Sergeant Barrett said.

He is charged that, on a date in the 1990s, at a named address in County Donegal, raped a woman. The offence is contrary to Section 48 of the Offences Against The Person Act 1861 and Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Act 1981, as amended by Section 21 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial at the Central Criminal Court.

A book of evidence will now be prepared in the case.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said there were no State objections to bail.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham adjourned the case and granted bail. The man is to have no contact, either directly or indirectly, with any witnesses in the case.