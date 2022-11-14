Search

14 Nov 2022

Woman in court after begging at Cathedral

The woman was arrested after Gardai received reports of her begging outside St Eunan's Cathedral in Letterkenny

Woman in court after begging at Cathedral

Ana Calin at Letterkenny courthouse. Photo: North West Newspix

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

14 Nov 2022 4:02 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A woman was arrested after several reports of her begging outside St Eunan's Cathedral in Letterkenny on Monday morning.

Ana Calin, a 53-year-old Romanian national, was brought before Letterkenny District Court on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to a charge of begging.

Calin, with the aid of a walking stick, took to the witness box to explain, via a translator, that she wished to return home.

Mother-of-two Calin arrived in Ireland three weeks ago following the death of her husband. She came with her son and they have been living homeless, defence solicitor Mr Rory O'Brien said.

Garda Melissa Browne gave evidence of arresting Calin at Sentry Hill Road, Letterkenny.

Garda Brown told the court that Gardaí received 'numerous' reports of a woman begging at St Eunan's Cathedral.

On arrival at 10.35am, Gardaí observed Calin at the entrance to the Cathedral. Gardaí found Calin laying on a sleeping bag and holding a cup containing a small amount of change.

She was arrested and conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station, where she was charged under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Calin made no reply when charged.

“This is more tragic than offensive,” Mr O'Brien said. “This isn't a situation where she was pestering or annoying people.

“She was simply laying outside a Church seeking the help of good Christian people.”

Mr O'Brien said his client was in 'dire financial circumstances' and she wished to return to Romania.

“She just wants to go home,” Calin's translator added. “She is completely lost.”

Mr O'Brien said the small amount of change was the only means available to his client.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham adjourned the case until January 23, 2023 saying she would keep the matter 'under monitoring'.

“If she travels home that is a matter for herself,” Judge Cunningham said. Bail was granted on condition that Calin, should she wish to remain in Ireland, provide a suitable address to Gardai within four weeks.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media