Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Harry McCallion, Killmackelvenny, Burnfoot

- Brenda Friis, Lough Salt Road, Glen, Carrigart

- Mona Dorrian (née Dawson), 12 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

- Michael Tunney, Ballyshannon

- Joseph McKinney, Sledrin, Buncrana

- Violet Rankin, Cloncarney Trentagh

- Margaret O’Boyle (née Barr), Clareville, High Road, Letterkenny

- William Lyons, Bridgend

- Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin, Portnoo



Harry McCallion, Killmackelvenny, Burnfoot

The sudden death has taken place of Harry McCallion, Killmackelvenny, Burnfoot.

His remains will repose at his residence today, Wednesday, from 1.00pm.

Funeral Friday morning, February 14 leaving at 10.15am going to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time, please, from 11.00pm to 11.00am.

Family flowers only, please.

Brenda Friis, Lough Salt Road, Glen, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Aras Ui Domhnaill, Milford, of Brenda Friis, Lough Salt Road, Glen, Carrigart.

Brenda’s remains will arrive at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, at 2pm on Wednesday, February 12, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, February 13 at 11am.

Cremation Service on Friday, February 14 at 1pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland, c/o any family member.

Mona Dorrian (née Dawson), 12 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mona Dorrian (née Dawson) 12, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Mona’s remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 13, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 10am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to Archview Lodge Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



Michael Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon of Michael Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon.

His remains will repose at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Wednesday, February 12 from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 7pm to repose overnight.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cementry.

No flowers, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member.

Joseph McKinney, Sledrin, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Joseph McKinney, Sledrin, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his nephew Paul Bradley’s residence at Glebe Large, Fahan.

Funeral will take place on Thursday leaving at 10am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Violet Rankin, Cloncarney Trentagh

The death has taken place at her late residence of Violet Rankin, Cloncarney Trentagh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral service in Trentagh Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Gartan Day Centre, c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors.



Margaret O’Boyle (née Barr), Clareville, High Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret O’Boyle (née Barr), Clareville, High Road, Letterkenny.

Margaret’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass today Wednesday, February 12 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

William Lyons, Carnamaddy, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Lyons, Carnamaddy, Bridgend.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral tomorrow, Wednesday, morning leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.