Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, February 24, 2020

Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon.

Family home private at present.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral directors on 077 03210437.

Eilish Conlon, Cheshire Apartments, Letterkenny and late of Raphoe.

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eilish Conlon, Cheshire Apartments, Letterkenny and late of Raphoe.

Her remains will repose at her mother's residence Townparks, Raphoe from 12 noon to 9pm on Monday evening.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Donegal Cheshire Apartments, Letterkenny.

Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty, Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly and late of Ataherine, Downings

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty (née McGee) of Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly / Ataherine, Downings, Donegal.

Her remains will repose at Ferbane Nursing Home on Tuesday, February 25 from 5pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Ash Wednesday, February 26 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Jim Montgomery, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh



The death has occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy, of Jim Montgomery (Monty) of Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Lower Dunmore.

Removal from there on Tuesday, February 25 for 2pm service in Ray Church, Falcarragh, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to the Lakehouse Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member. House private from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Tuesday from 10am to 10pm.

Funeral mass on Wednesday morning in St. Columbus Church, Cashel at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Bridget Donaghey, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

The death has taken place of Bridget Donaghey, Donaghey’s Garage, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Monday, February 24 leaving her home at 1.15pm going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Interment immediately afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 12 midnight to 11.00am.

Kay McLaughlin (Mill), 41 Earls Fort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Kay McLaughlin (Mill), 41 Earls Fort, Buncrana.

Funeral leaving from her son Neil's residence at Cleenagh, Ballymagan on Monday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am

Donation in lieu of flowers to the Asthma Association of Ireland c/o any family member.

Anne Mc Grath (née Friel), Mill Street, Pettigo and Ballintra

The death has taken place peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Anne Mc Grath (nee Friel) Mill Street, Pettigo and formerly of Racoo, Ballintra.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in Saint Mary's Church, Pettigo followed by Interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward Sligo Hospital c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 0EN.

Joseph Kerr, Dinnylinn, Inch Island



The sudden death has taken place of Joseph Kerr, Dinnylinn, Inch Island.

Funeral on Monday, February 24, leaving his home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

