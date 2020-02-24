Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, February 24, 2020



The following deaths have taken place:

- Annie O’Donnell (Bell), Annagry

- Allen Oliver, Straid, Clonmany

- Michael McHale, Straid, Clonmany

- Frank Hasson, Lower Braghey, Malin Head and Derry

- Tommy Kelly Rathfort Crescent, Belleek, Co Fermanagh and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

- Eilish Conlon, Cheshire Apartments, Letterkenny and late of Raphoe.

- Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty, Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly and late of Ataherine, Downings

- Jim Montgomery, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

- Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille



Annie O’Donnell (Bell), Annagry

The death has occurred at her late residence of Annie O’Donnell (Bell), Annagry.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

House private the morning of the funeral.

Allen Oliver, Straide, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Allen Oliver, Straide, Clonmany.

His remains will repose at St. Colmcille Village Oratory from 6pm today, Monday February 24.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 26 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Colmbcille Village care of any family member or Comiskey funeral directors.

Oratory private please from 10pm until 11am. All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany (086) 0736402.

Michael McHale, Straide, Clonmany

The death has taken of Michael McHale, Straid, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his brother Martin and sister-in-law Maureen McHale’s residence, Straide, Clonmany,

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, February 26 at 1.30pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Director. House private please from 11pm till 10am.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany (086) 0736402.



Frank Hasson, Lower Braghey, Malin Head and Derry

The death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital Derry of Frank Hasson.

Funeral leaving his home tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am

Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent Belleek and formerly of Cloghore, Ballyshannon.

Unexpectedly.

Beloved partner of Laura and darling daddy of Eva. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Nora, father Liam, brothers Willie, Pauric (Patricia), sisters Vera (Sean), Anne (Micheal), Celine (Phil), Chrissy (Bernie), Denise (Paul), Joan (Cathal), mother-in-law Ann, sister-in-law Ann Marie (Francis), brother-in-law Kevin, aunts, uncles and entire family.

Family home private at present. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral directors on (077) 032 10437.



Eilish Conlon, Cheshire Apartments, Letterkenny and late of Raphoe

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eilish Conlon, Cheshire Apartments, Letterkenny and late of Raphoe.

Her remains will repose at her mother's residence Townparks, Raphoe until 9pm this Monday evening.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday morning at 11.30am going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Donegal Cheshire Apartments, Letterkenny.

Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty, Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly and late of Ataherine, Downings

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty (née McGee) of Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly/Ataherine, Downings.

Her remains will repose at Ferbane Nursing Home tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25 from 5pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Ash Wednesday, February 26 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Jim Montgomery, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy, of Jim Montgomery (Monty) of Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Lower Dunmore.

Removal from there tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25 for 2pm service in Ray Church, Falcarragh, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to the Lakehouse Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member. House private from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille.

His remains will repose at his late residence tomorrow, Tuesday from 10am to 10pm.

Funeral mass on Wednesday morning in St. Columba's Church, Cashel at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.