Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, March 28, 2020

Tony Mc Ginley, Drumbouy, Lifford



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Mc Ginley, Drumbouy, Lifford.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford on Monday.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the house and Mass will be private to family only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-lifford

Elizabeth Murtagh (née Doherty) late of Stackernaugh, Churchill



The death has taken place in Philadelphia of Elizabeth Murtagh, (nee Doherty) late of Stackernaugh, Churchill.

Cremation will take place in Philadelphia with interment of her ashes in Templedouglas Cemetery, Co Donegal, at a date to be confirmed later.

Charles Tourish, Ballyboes, Creeslough and formerly of Whitecross, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Charles Tourish, Ballyboes, Creeslough and formerly of Whitecross, Raphoe.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and burial are strictly private to family.

Winifred Howson, née O’Donnell, London and formerly Lower Crickamore

The death has occurred in London of Winifred Howson, née O’Donnell, London and formerly Lower Crickamore.

Wake and funeral as per HSE and Government guidelines strictly private to family.

Charles Mc Devitt, Prucklish, Glenswilly

The death has occurred of Charles Mc Devitt, Prucklish, Glenswilly.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Funeral Mass and burial are strictly private. Charles' Funeral Mass can be viewed at 2pm on Saturday, March 28 from St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly on webcam: http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glenswilly

Kevin Quinlan, Doonan, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Kevin Quinlan, Doonan, Donegal town. House private to family, adhering to HSE guidelines. Private Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. To comply with government guidance on COVID-19, please communicate with the family via the online book of condolence at rip.ie, or contact Faulkner Funeral Directors 0860610224.

Kathleen Wilson, née McHugh, 204 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Wilson née McHugh, 204 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnson on Saturday. Interment in adjoining churchyard.

In compliance HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family.

Family flowers only, donations if desired directly to the Donegal Hospice

Marie Hegarty, ‘Roncalli’, College Farm Road, Letterkenny, née Mullen, Athy, Co Kildare

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Marie Hegarty, ‘Roncalli’, College Farm Road, Letterkenny, née Mullen, Athy, Co Kildare. Retired Communications Lecturer LYIT.



In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are restricted to immediate family only please

Remains will be received to St. Eunans Cathedral on Friday at 5pm. Funeral Mass at St Eunan's Cathedral on Saturday, March 28 at 10am. Funeral Mass can be viewed from St. Eunans Cathedral’s online Streaming service by using the following link – https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only donations to Donegal Hospice co of Paschal Blake Funeral Director

Mary Quigg, Derryreel, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Mary Quigg, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her late residence funeral service on Saturday in St Finnan’s Church Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are restricted to immediate family only please

Memorial mass will take place at a later date.

Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Birmingham, of Patrick Houston formerly Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.

