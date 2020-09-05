Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, September 5, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sr Concepta Murphy, Ballyshannon

- Mena Brown, née Porter, Carrickmore, St Johnston

- Mary B Porter, 19 Convent Road, Carndonagh

- Eamon Rodgers, 3 Garaidh Cholmcille, Falcarragh

- William Gallagher, (Dennis), Pier Road, Rathmullan

- John Farren, Clar, Redcastle

- Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sr Concepta Murphy of the Congregation of Sister of Mercy, St Catherine's Convent, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced.

The death has taken place at her home of Mena Brown, née Porter, Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday at 12 20pm for Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary B Porter, 19 Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Her remains reposed overnight at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

The peaceful death has occurred of Eamon Rodgers of 3 Garaidh Cholmcille, Falcarragh and formerly of Tory Island.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Sarah and Philip McGeady's home in Glasserchoo.

Funeral from there on Sunday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private to family and friends.

The sudden death has taken place of William Gallagher, (Dennis), Pier Road, Rathmullan.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends. Family flowers only please.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia/stjosephschurchrathmullan

The death has taken place at his home of John Farren, Clar, Redcastle.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only. Service can be viewed on St Columba’s Church webcam.

The death has occurred peacefully at the North West Hospice of Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon.

A service will take place on Saturday in St Anne's Church Ballyshannon at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 Government guidelines the house will be private to family and close friends only.

Enquires to John or Darren McGee Funeral Directors on (071) 9851744.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie