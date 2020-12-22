Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, December 23, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Annie Diver, An Luinnigh Mhór, Gaoth Dobhair

- Rita Donaghey, née McGee of Carnhill, Derry and formerly of Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Martin O'Donnell, Creeslough

- Bernard Loughlin, Strabane and late of Convoy

- Kathleen Hegarty, Stranorlar

- Elizabeth Doherty (née Mc Govern), Ballybofey

- Josie Fisher, Portnoo

- Theresa Walsh (née McElwaine), Cork and Fanad

- Mairead Jones, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

Annie Diver, An Luinnigh Mhór, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Annie Diver, (Annie Bhilly Thomais), An Luinnigh Mhór, Gaoth Dobhair. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy Diver and sadly missed by her daughters; Eileen, Sadie, Patricia and Kathleen, her sons; Cornelius, Willie, Danny, Martin, Gerry and Bernard, her sisters; Bríd and Caitlín, her brothers; Éamonn, Pádraig and Connie, grandchildren and all her extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg Wednesday, December 23, at 1pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Due to Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page Wednesday, December 23, at 1pm.

Rita Donaghey, née McGee of Carnhill, Derry and formerly of Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Rita Donaghey, née McGee, 300 Carnhill, Derry, formerly of St Joseph's Park, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

House private please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill on Wednesday at 11am followed by interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

The live stream for the mass can be viewed via the church website.

Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Tuesday evening from 5-7 pm.

Due to Guidelines, the wake and funeral is strictly private to family only.

Martin O'Donnell, Ards, Creeslough



The death has taken place in Beaumont Hospital of Martin O'Donnell Ards, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Wednesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, ICU Beaumont Hospital c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mass can be viewed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Bernard Loughlin, Colman Fold, Strabane, Tyrone and late of Convoy

The death has taken place at Woodmount Care Home, Strabane of Bernard Loughlin aged 100 years. Late of Lisnafin Park and Colman Fold, Strabane and formerly of Convoy.

Remains reposing overnight at St Mary's Church, Melmount.

Requiem on Tuesday at 10am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the funeral will be private to family only please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Kathleen Hegarty, Lettermakenny, Stranorlar

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Kathleen Hegarty, Lettermakenny, Stranorlar.

Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday at 10am going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be strictly private to family only, please.

Elizabeth Doherty (née Mc Govern), Corraine, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Elizabeth Doherty (née Mc Govern), Corraine, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 11.15 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 12 noon Interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Oncology Day Services, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current Government guidelines, the House and Funeral will be strictly Private to the immediate family only please.

Josie Fisher, Drumbohill, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Josie Fisher, Drumbohill, Portnoo.

Remains reposing overnight at St Conal's Church, Kilclooney.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the church and funeral home will be private to family only, please.

Theresa Walsh (née McElwaine), Gortacrue, Midleton, Cork / Fanad, Donegal

The peaceful death has occurred at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Cork of Theresa Walsh (née McElwaine), Gortacrue and formerly of the Maple Leaf, Main St, Midleton, Co. Cork, late of Fanad.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, the funeral will take place privately during which she will be laid to rest in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Midleton.

Requiem Mass will be available to view from 11am on Tuesday on www.midletonparish.ie and Midleton Parish Saorview. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice www.marymount.ie/donate

Mairead Jones, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has taken place at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Mairead Jones, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille. Non Covid related.

Her remains will repose privately at her late residence for family and neighbours on Monday afternoon.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the family home and Funeral Mass are strictly private.

