Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, March 2

The following deaths have taken place:

Michael (Mick) Kelly, Maldon House, The Glebe, Donegal town



The death has occurred, peacefully, at his residence of Michael (Mick) Kelly, Maldon House, The Glebe, Donegal town. Predeceased by his wife Eilis. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters: Siobhan, Elizabeth, Deborah and Marina, son: Michael, brother: Edward, sisters: Mary, Anna, Margaret and Helen, daughter-in- law: Jeanette, sons-in-law: John, Declan, Joe and Ed, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives neighbours and friends.

Removal from his residence tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Donegal town, for 2pm funeral service, with burial afterwards in St. Agatha’s cemetary, Clar. Family flowers only, please.

The funeral service can be viewed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

Due to Covid 19 and Government guidelines, the family request that all guidelines are strictly adhered to and thank everyone for their support at this difficult time.

Denis Campbell, Glasgow and Rann na Móna, Annagry

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Denis Campbell, Glasgow and Rann na Móna, Annagry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his daughter Mary, his sons, John, Danny, Pat and Denis, his grandchildren, Siobhan, Christopher and Angela and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry on Thursday March 4, at 12pm, followed by burial in the new graveyard, Annagry.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam.



Martin Mangan, Townparks, Raphoe, Donegal/Crossmolina, Mayo

The death has occurred of Martin Mangan, Townparks, Raphoe and formerly from Doolek, Crossmolina, Co Mayo. Martin was predeceased by his parents Thady and Mary, brother, John Joe and sister Christina.

Martin will be lovingly missed by his wife Susie, sons and daughters Catherine, Martin, Suzanna, James and Thomas, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his twin brother, Thady, brothers Tommy and Pete, nieces, nephews, the Murphy family and all his extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral leaving his late residence tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on:

www.https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eunans-church

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Marys Meals c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Jim McKibbin, 15 Derg Fold, Castlederg, Tyrone/ Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Jim McKibbin, 15 Derg Fold, Castlederg, Tyrone/ Dunkineely. Peacefully on February 27.

Beloved husband of the late Valerie, much loved father of David, Patrick and the late Alan and father-in-law of Rita and Freda, loving granda of Thomas, Conor, Jordan, Sarah and Jane, dearest brother of Maureen and Ivan.

Service of Thanksgiving today Tuesday, March 2, in 2nd Castlederg Presbyterian Church at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in Castlederg cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions, the house, service and interment are strictly private to the immediate family. Donations in lieu of flowers, please, to Tear Fund c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister, brother, foster daughter Tracy, her partner Neil, their children Ollie and Ellie and entire family circle.

Brid Hannigan (née Ward), Iona Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her home of Brid Hannigan (née Ward), Iona Road, Letterkenny and formerly Glenfin. Predeceased by her husband Seamus, devoted mother of Shaun (Rathmullan), Kathleen Wilson (London), Tina Blaney (Letterkenny), Liam (Philadelphia), Marie Davies (Letterkenny), Paddy (Letterkenny), Mark (Philadelphia) and Kevin (Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, sisters Mary Martin (Glenfin), Nancy Brennan (Fintown), Grainne McMenamin (Birminghan), Kitty McCaughey (Birmingham), and brother Paddy (New York), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3 in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny which can be viewed online by using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny Interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment strictly private with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



Bernadette Cullen, Earls Court, London (née McIntyre) formerly of Malin Beg, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred of Bernadette Cullen, Earls Court, London (née McIntyre) formerly of Malin Beg, Glencolmcille

Sadly missed by her loving husband, Jim, loving son, Jimmy, brothers, Oliver(Kilcar) Padraig, (Laghey); sisters, Maeve(Surrey), Patricia, (Glentain Manor, Letterkenny); nieces, nephew, grandnieces and grandnephew.

Due to Government restrictions, houses strictly private to family only.

Interment will take place at a later date in London.



Annie Byrne, 39 Conlin Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Annie Byrne, 39 Conlin Road, Killybegs.

Predeceased by her husband Daniel and son Gerard. Sadly missed by her sons Frankie, Jimmy, John, Paul, Daniel, Kevin and Pat, daughters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Rita and Nuala, daughters in law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter's residence, Nuala Knox, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs. Removal from there today, Tuesday, March 2, at 10.15am via Lisnaclaya and Conlin Road for 11am funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Kevin Corcoran, Finabans, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Kevin Corcoran, Finabans, Donegal town, in the loving care of the staff at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Jennifer, Laura and Christine. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Nuala and Anne, brothers Bill, Anthony and John and all of his extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the family home with removal today, Tuesday, March 2 at 10.30am to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Solace Cancer Centre, Donegal town c/o any family member.

Due to Covid 19 and Government guidelines, the family home and funeral are private to family only.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal



John McGinley, Magheroarty, Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny Univeristy Hostipal of John McGinley of Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Inishbofin Island.

Predeceased by his sons Denis and Jimmy. Survived by his wife Meadhba, sons Thomas and Eamonn, daughters Brid, Grace, Margaret, Mary and Geraldine, sister Margaret and brother Eamonn, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Funeral from his late residence today, Tuesday, March 2, for 12 noon Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

It can be viewed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to Goverment and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

John (The Mag) Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon

John 'The Mag' Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at his residence, surround by his family. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Alice and his family Rosemary, John Gerard, Caroline, Michelle, Patrick, David, Brendan and Berni, sons-in-law and daughters in-law, grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence until removal tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3 for funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11 am with burial afterward in the Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Due to Government guidelines regarding gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private. John's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

Anne McGarvey, (née McCarry), St Johnston, formerly Glasgow and originally from Carrigart

The death has occurred of Anne McGarvey (née McCarry), Maghercloy, St Johnston, formerly Glasgow and originally from Carrigart.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Patricia and Gabriel, son Jimmy, all her grandchildren, brother Manus, Carrigart, sisters Kathleen, Susie and Mary in Glasgow and all her extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral leaving Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe, today, Tuesday, March 2, at 9.30am going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Peter McNelis, Loughmult, Bruckless

The death has occurred at his residence of Peter McNelis, Loughmult, Bruckless (non-Covid), formerly of Ard Connell and Common, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughters Julie, Lisa, Lynn, Eileen and Catherine, his brother P.J, his grandchildren Erin Marie, Kelly, Miranda, Luke, Peter, Shay and Aidan, his sons-in-law Tommy, Danny and Steven, his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother John (Common).

Removal from McCabe's Funeral Home, Common Bridge, Ardara at 10.40am, today, Tuesday, March 2, for funeral Mass at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on: www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral and cremation are strictly private and limited to ten people.

Family flower only please, donations if desired to RNLI lifeboats, c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Quinn, St Albans, England and formerly of Croaghnameal, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Kathleen Quinn, St Albans, England and formerly of Croaghnameal, Donegal town. Sister of Bridget Quinn, Rossmore, Laghey.

Remains will leave Dublin Airport today, Tuesday, March 2, at 12.30pm, travelling to Donegal and arriving at St Agatha's Church, Clar, at 4.30pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3, at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government advice on public gatherings the removal and burial is private to family only, please.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal



