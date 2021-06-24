Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, June 24

The following deaths have taken place:

Rosemarie Burke, Kent (England) and Ballyshannon

Jim Cannon, Termon

Teresa Dullaghan, Buncrana

Colm Doherty (Roe), Ludden, Buncrana

Damien Gamble, Castlederg, Tyrone, formerly of Killygordon

Willie Lynch, Rathmullan

Mary Doherty, Fahan

Rosemarie Burke, Kent (England) and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Rosemarie Burke, Beckenham, Kent and formerly Lisahully and Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

She passed away at St Christopher’s Hospice, Sydenham on Thursday, June 17.

Rosemarie will be deeply missed by her parents Ned and Marie (Monaghan), sister Margaret Messette (Croydon), brother Patrick (Dublin), sister in law Trish, brother in law Michael, nephews Rory, Malachi and Liam and all who knew and loved her.

A private service will be held at Croydon Crematorium on Friday, July 23 at 10.45am. The service can be viewed at the following link:

Website – https://watch.obitus.com

Username – diso1629

Password – 173957

A memorial service will be held at a later date (to be advised) at St John the Baptist Church Belleek.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to St Christopher’s Hospice via www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/Margaret-Messette.

Jim Cannon, Terhillion, Termon

The peaceful death has taken place of Jim Cannon, Terhillion, Termon.

Jim’s remains are reposing at St Columba’s Church, Termon.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, removal, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Jim’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Columba’s Church, Termon Webcam

Teresa Dullaghan, Gransha, Buncrana and formerly Ballymagan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Dullaghan (Tessie, née O’Donnell), 9 Saint John's Park, Gransha, Buncrana and formerly of Druminderry, Ballymagan.

Beloved wife of Timothy and loving auntie to her nieces and nephews and loving sister to her brothers and sisters.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining ceremony.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Colm Doherty (Roe), Ludden, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Colm Doherty (Roe), The Moyle, Ludden, Buncrana.

Funeral on Saturday at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit, c/o McKinney Funeral Directors, Buncrana or any family member.

House strictly private please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Wake prayers can be viewed at 6pm on Friday and Funeral Mass on Saturday on the church webcam: www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Damien Gamble, Castlederg and Killygordon

The death has occurred of Damien Gamble, 3A, Main Street, Castlederg, Tyrone formerly of Sion Mills, Tyrone and Killygordon.

His remains will leave Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlederg on Friday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Castlederg at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/castlederg

Willie Lynch, Creeve, Rathmullan

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Willie Lynch, Creeve, Rathmullan

He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosie, family Patrick, Bridget (Friel), Margaret (Black), Daniel and Marie (McKinley), sons-in-law James, Paul, Adam and Colin, daughter-in-law Roseleen, grandchildren, brothers Arthur and James, sister Mary (Nooney), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Rosary on Thursday at 9pm can be viewed on MCN Media St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Mary Doherty, Fahan

The death has occurred at her residence of Mary Doherty, Crislamore, Fahan.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mura’s Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

