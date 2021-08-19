Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, August 19, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Angela Quinn, Ontario, Canada and Narin, Portnoo

The death has occurred of Angela Quinn, Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada and Narin, Portnoo. Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Roger, cherished mother of Roger and Glen and daughter in law Suzanne.

Much loved grandma of Ryan, Colette and Emma. Forever remembered by her sisters Maria, Dolores and brother Patsy, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Angela’s remains will repose at The Fratelli-vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge on Sunday August 22, followed by funeral Mass on Monday August 23.

Vera O'Boyle (née Doherty), “Endevere”, Duleek, Meath and formerly of Carrick

The death has occurred of Vera O'Boyle (née Doherty), “Endevere”, Duleek, Meath and formerly of Carrick.

Predeceased by her husband Enda and granddaughter Niamh. Vera will be very sadly missed by her children Ita (Wicklow), Donal (Slane), Éanna (Luxembourg), Úna (Rathgar) and Gráinne (Donabate), grandchildren Síomha, Fergal, Oisín, Thomas, Aoife, Conor, Fionn, Mona, Eoin, Róisín and Sadhbh, daughters-in-law Eithne and Sandy, sons-in-law Mike and Michael, Úna’s partner Dónal, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Cianan’s Church, Duleek, on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 2pm which can be viewed on https://www.vidfuneral.com. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Duleek.

Vera’s family appreciate your thoughts and prayers and respectfully request that you do not call to the house at this time.

Funeral Mass will take place for family, limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Baby Lucy Erlene Thomas, Drumadoney, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Baby Lucy Erlene Thomas, Drumadoney, Donegal Town who was born sleeping on August 15, 2021.

Deeply missed and forever loved by her Daddy (Declan), Mammy (Erlene), sister (Emily) and brother (Oscar), Grandparents, Uncles, Aunties, Cousins, extended family and friends.

House and service strictly private, family only.

The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

Donations in lieu if desired to Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland at www.feileacain.ie.

Barney Power, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Barney Power, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon at Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cashelard at 11am on Friday with burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

All enquires to John McGee and son’s funeral home on 087 221 8483.

Kathleen O’Gorman, Sea Rd, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Kathleen O’Gorman, Sea Rd, Bundoran.

Daughter of the late Hugh and Mary O’Gorman and sister-in-law of the late Sally O’Gorman. She will be deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving brother Jim, her adoring nieces and nephews Margaret (Martin), Sarah (Aidan), Brendan and James (Elizabeth), her grand nephews Elijah, Hugh and James and all her many relatives especially Mary (Jim) Herrity, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, this Thursday, August 19, from 4pm to 7pm for family, relatives, neighbours and friends to call. Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday morning, August 20, at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran, via her late residence at Sea Rd, Bundoran.

Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Condolences to the O'Gorman Family can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, in memory of Kathleen, to the Residents Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, care of donation box at Funeral Home or Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Peter Ruddy, Drumard, Drumcarbit, Malin, formerly of Levenshulme, Manchester

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Ruddy, Drumard, Drumcarbit, Malin, formerly of Levenshulme, Manchester.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his home on Friday, August 20 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Peter's funeral mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Family flowers only please, if desired donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Michael Mc Menamin, Alt Upper, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Michael Mc Menamin, Alt Upper, Castlefin.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 19 at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, the house is private and the Requiem Mass restricted to 50 people.

The Mass will be streamed live via the parish streaming service at https://youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxlvUHCjJlqj9jplaXQ

David Moore, Letterleague, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of David Moore, Letterleague, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service in the family home on Thursday, August 19 at 2pm with interment afterwards to Gortlee Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people only.

Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Deirdre Barber (Née Toland) Cockhill Road, Buncrana, formerly of Urris

The death has taken place at her residence of Deirdre Barber (Née Toland) Cockhill Road, Buncrana, formerly of Urris.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there at 10.15am on Friday, August 20 going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and friends only, please. A limit of 50 people will be allowed in the church.

George Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of George Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of the late Molly and much-loved father of George, Brid, Patrick, Marie and cherished brother of Susie, Mary Agnes, Hugo, Michael, Charlie, Frances and the late Maggie, Julie and Shanny, dearly loved grandfather of Leah, Oran, Stephen, Gary, Laura, Gemma, Kyle, Sylvia, George, James, Gavin, Conor and great-grandfather of Freya, Josh and Robyn.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, August 19 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Kathleen Welsh (née Greene), Cotteen, Derrybeg



The death occurred in Southampton, England of Kathleen Welsh (Caitlín Neidí Frainc) of Cotteen, Derrybeg and originally from Rannafast.

Sadly missed by her daughters Geraldine and Fiona, son Danny, brother Danny, sister Geraldine, sons-in-law Joe and David, grandchildren Daniel, Nuala and Oscar and extended family.

Kathleen's ashes will repose in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey, from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, August 18.

Final commendation and farewell will take place in the church on Thursday at 11am, which can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page. Private scattering of Kathleen's ashes will follow.

Brigid Grant, Ballynakilley, Churchill

The death has occurred of Brigid Grant, Ballynakilley, Churchill.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 19 at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Eugene Toland, Manchester, and formerly Rasheeny, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Manchester, England of Eugene Toland, formerly Rasheeny, Clonmany.

His remains went to the home of his sister and brother-in-law Mary and David McNally, Three Trees, Quigley's Point.

Removal leaving from there on Thursday at 10am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends please, maximum 50 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.