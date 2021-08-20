Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, August 20

The following deaths have taken place:

Daniel Doohan, New York and Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) A Doohan Yonkers, New York and formerly of Drumnatinney, Falcarragh.

Danny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheila, his daughters Fiona (Robert) Sanzo and Danielle (John) Wolf. He will be missed by his beloved grandchildren, Hailey, Ciara, Robert and Olivia. He will be deeply missed by his sister Kathleen (Sean) O’Brien and brothers; Packie (Veronica) Eddie (Mary), Josie (Teresa), Tony (Bridie) and Christy Doohan. Danny will be missed by everyone who knew him. Danny is predeceased by his parents; Denis and Bridget Doohan, his sisters; Mary Cannon, Margaret Miller, and Bridie Boyle, his brothers; Seamus, Brian, Alfie, and John Doohan.

A celebration of Danny’s life will take place at the Pelham Funeral Home located at 64 Lincoln Avenue, Pelham, New York on Sunday, August 22, from 2pm to 7pm. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St Barnabas RC Church at 409 E 241st St, Bronx, NY, on Monday, August 23, at 10.45 am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery located at 10 W Stevens Ave, Hawthorne, New York. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Irish Volunteers for the Homeless c/o The Aisling Irish Community & Cultural Center located at 990 McLean Avenue, Yonkers NY 10704. https://www.aislingcenter.org/donations

A live stream of Danny's Life Celebration can be found at my.gather.app/remember/danny-doohan. A live stream of the funeral Mass can be found on the St Barnabus Catholic Church Bronx, New York Facebook page.

Connell McGill, Fintown



The death has occurred of Connell McGill, Meenadoan, Fintown.

Connell’s remains will repose at his home from 5pm on Friday, August 20.

Funeral Mass will place at 10am on Saturday, August 21 in St Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Mass can be viewed on the Fintown Chapel Facebook page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Neil Brown, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Neil Brown, Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his home from this evening, Thursday, August 19.

House is strictly private to family only please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 21 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross with interment afterwards in the Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Angela Quinn, Ontario, Canada and Narin, Portnoo

The death has occurred of Angela Quinn, Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada and Narin, Portnoo. Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Roger, cherished mother of Roger and Glen and daughter in law Suzanne.

Much loved grandma of Ryan, Colette and Emma. Forever remembered by her sisters Maria, Dolores and brother Patsy, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Angela’s remains will repose at The Fratelli-vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge on Sunday, August 22, followed by funeral Mass on Monday, August 23.

Lucy Erlene Thomas, Drumadoney, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of baby Lucy Erlene Thomas, Drumadoney, Donegal Town who was born sleeping on August 15, 2021.

Deeply missed and forever loved by her Daddy (Declan), Mammy (Erlene), sister (Emily) and brother (Oscar), grandparents, uncles, aunties, cousins, extended family and friends.

House and service strictly private, family only.

Donations in lieu if desired to Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland) at www.feileacain.ie.

Barney Power, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Barney Power, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon at Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cashelard at 11am on Friday with burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

All enquiries to John McGee and son’s funeral home on 087 221 8483.

Kathleen O’Gorman, Sea Road, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Kathleen O’Gorman, Sea Road, Bundoran.

Daughter of the late Hugh and Mary O’Gorman and sister-in-law of the late Sally O’Gorman. She will be deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving brother Jim, her adoring nieces and nephews Margaret (Martin), Sarah (Aidan), Brendan and James (Elizabeth), her grandnephews Elijah, Hugh and James and all her many relatives especially Mary (Jim) Herrity, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home on Friday morning, August 20, at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran, via her late residence at Sea Road, Bundoran. Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Condolences to the O'Gorman Family can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, in memory of Kathleen, to the Residents Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, care of donation box at Funeral Home or Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Peter Ruddy, Malin and Manchester

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Ruddy, Drumard, Drumcarbit, Malin, formerly of Levenshulme, Manchester.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his home on Friday, August 20 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Peter's funeral mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Family flowers only please, if desired donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Deirdre Barber (Née Toland) Cockhill Road, Buncrana, formerly of Urris

The death has occurred at her residence of Deirdre Barber (Née Toland) Cockhill Road, Buncrana, formerly of Urris.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there at 10.15am on Friday, August 20 going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines,the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only, please. A limit of 50 people will be allowed in the church.

Joe Rynne, Kinlough

The death has occurred at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of Joe Rynne Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Sadly missed by his son Hugh, daughter Rosaleen and predeceased by his wife Celene.

He will be fondly remembered by his sisters Margaret, Breege and Marian, sister in law Mary, Nieces and Nephews, good neighbours and many friends.

His remains will repose in Gilmartins Funeral Home Kinlough, on Friday, August 20 from 7pm until 8pm.

Removal of remains on Saturday morning to St Aidan's Church for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in St Aidan's cemetery.

