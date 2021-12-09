Search

09 Dec 2021

Funeral to take place on Friday of Liam O'Neill, Letterkenny

Deceased, who worked for many years at Carpet Interiors in Letterkenny, was a much respected and very popular man

The death of Liam O’Neill, 16 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny, on Tuesday, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, evoked a sense of deep loss in the local community and far beyond.
Aged 79, he had been of poor health in recent times.
He was held in high esteem by all who knew him and was a very popular individual and will be sadly missed.
Born in the old station house in Letterkenny in 1942, he worked for Rainey’s on the Port Road in Letterkenny for a period of time but the bulk of his working life was spent with Carpet Interiors at the Mountain Top.
Through his work here, he became very well known with customers all over Donegal, and his engaging manner and friendliness was recognised by many.
A loving father and family man, his big interest outside of work was music. A self-taught musician, he started off in the showband era and his band “Arrangement” along with Patrick O’Kane, and Hughie and Robert Haughey, attracted a large following and packed out venues across the north-west.
Married to Agnes (Shiels), he loved to travel and spent many enjoyable holidays abroad including trips to Yugoslavia, Ibiza, Germany, the United States, and Lanzarote.
In recent years, his health deteriorated and earlier this year he was cared for with great attention in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home.
Remains are reposing at his late residence at Ard Colmcille.
Funeral from there on Friday, at 10.30am, travelling via Beachwood Road and Ard O’Donnell, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ballymacool Respite House c/o any family member.
Please adhere to government guidelines.
Liam is survived by his loving wife Agnes (Shiels), sons Shane, Ard Colmcille and Aidan, Ballyare, Ramelton, daughter Paula Ashmore, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny, daughter-in-law Gemma, son-in-law Chris, brother Bert O’Neill, Donegal Town, sister Nancy Kelly, Thorndale, Letterkenny, grandchildren Jason, Darren, Danielle and Ryan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours to whom deepest sympathy is extended.

