One of the country's longest running Christmas Annuals is available in Donegal from today

One of the country’s longest running local community Christmas annuals is hitting the shelves today.

The 38th edition of the Letterkenny Christmas Annual is once again packed full of articles and photos.

Indeed, this year’s 200 page edition contains 400 photographs - many of them from times past.

Edited by Jim Lynch, the annual contains a mixture of nostalgic pieces along with articles of present day interest.

It is a testimony to all involved that the annual continues to be produced and is as popular as ever.

Within the covers you will discover the beautiful penmanship from local pupils back in the Folklore Programme in 1937.

Hugh Devlin, as usual. researched and reveals information on another river crossing.

Memory Lane takes you back to 1925 to the Owencarrow Viaduct railway disaster as described by photographer Brian Mc Daid.

Do you remember the smell of Oatfield Sweets, and the hooting horn for the workers? Take the trip down the Port Road with Brendan Delap.

The Burma Apache’s are on the warpath again – Niall O’Donnell allocates every house in the reservation back in the mid 40’s.

Pierce McMenamin gives an insight on the ”boogie” down the Square, leaning right at Hegarty’s Wall, and straight to Foundry Wall!

This year there is an exclusive “Backdrop to Letterkenny” as Eamonn Harkin reveals!

After years of absence, the nationally respected local singer song writer on contemporary issues Mike Blake is highlighted.

And there's also a story from the late Canon Doherty about taking on the British Empire in Willie Boyle's backyard.

Tablets, we are all familiar with, well Fergus Cleary has a view point on them from his latest publication.

Perhaps the best Christmas gift is the presence of a loving family in the family home. The annual salutes those involved in trying to improve the lives of others, not least the 10,000 plus people in Ireland without a proper home. Anne Nicholls is donating the proceeds from her CD to our local homeless hostel.

For many, the Letterkenny Christmas Annual is part of Christmas, and it’s an ideal small gift as well.

It’s great to have around the house at Christmas; it’s something you can pick up and flick through and it will rekindle many a memory.

Jim Lynch and his team are to be congratulated on another fine publication.

Letterkenny Community Centre continues to go from strength to strength and plays a big part in the local community.

It has expanded considerably over the years and great credit is due to all involved.

The annual is available in the following outlets: Clarke's Newsagents, Donegal Stationery, Kearnan's Back Road, Tullygay & Ramelton, Spar Glencar, Mac's Mace, Paper Post, Callaghan's XL, Eason's Courtyard & Letterkenny Shopping Centres, Tobins, Dry Arch Mace, Sweeney Spar Express, Gortlee XL, Whorishey's Ramelton, Paddy Gildea Butchers Shop or call into Letterkenny Community Centre for your copy.