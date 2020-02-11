Contact

Donegal couple win Specsavers Grandparent of the Year Award 2019

John and Alicea Logue honoured with special award

Specsavers award

John, Alicea and Caitlin Logue with their prizes alongside store directors at Specsavers Letterkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

Donegal grandparents John and Alicea Logue, who provide extraordinary support and care to their granddaughter as she battles cancer, have been crowned the overall winners of Specsavers Grandparent of the Year 2019.

The annual awards celebrate the astonishing contribution that grandparents make to the lives of grandchildren and the community. John and Alicea from Moville were named the winners for their outstanding support, care and devotion to their granddaughter, Caitlin Logue. 

As well as being loving grandparents to Caitlin Logue, 8, their caring nature is infectious. When Caitlin was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer two years ago, John and Alicea put their lives on hold to care for her.

Caitlin said: "My nana and grandad devote all of their time to bringing me between Letterkenny and Crumlin Hospital for chemotherapy as well as spending long periods of time with me in hospital during my treatments.

"My nana has been trained in taking my bloods and cleaning my Hickman line which is extremely important.

"Nana and grandad also manage to make time for their nine other grandchildren, including some in Scotland and Australia. Not only do nana and grandad help out with all of the important things, they are always on hand to help out with the dinners, the school runs and all the babysitting duties.

"Nana also makes time for her audiology appointments as she has a hearing aid to assist her with her poor hearing. She also has to attend her regular hospital appointments as she has a heart condition and is even a cancer survivor."

Grandparent of the Year 2019 winners John and Alicea Logue with granddaughter, Caitlin Logue

John and Alicea invest all of their time into being great grandparents and this is why Caitlin believes her grandparents are such deserving winners. 

John and Alicea said: "We are delighted and overwhelmed to have been selected as the overall winners of the Specsavers Grandparent of the Year Award. It is such an honour and so touching to know that our granddaughter is proud of our story and that she cherishes our relationship." 

The team at Specsavers Letterkenny were delighted to present winners, John and Alicea with their prizes of a bottle of champagne, a Specsavers hearcare voucher, a Specsavers eyewear voucher, a framed certificate and an official Grandparent of the Year 2019 trophy. In addition they were awarded with a weekend away in Ireland for the whole family and Caitlin won a new iPad Mini 64GB for nominating her grandparents.  

Retired Irish rugby player Rory Best launched the campaign in December 2019 as an ambassador for Specsavers Audiologists’ Grandparent of the Year 2019 Award.  

Audiologist at Specsavers Letterkenny, Martina McNulty, said: "We are thrilled to present John and Alicea with their prize, and we’re touched by the wonderful story written by their granddaughter.

"This campaign recognises the special role that grandparents play in Irish families and communities. It’s an amazing opportunity for younger generations to recognise their changing role and show the appreciation that they deserve. It is heartwarming to see such a strong bond between a granddaughter and her grandparents." 

