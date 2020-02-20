Fascinating drone footage and interviews in new DVD about old railway line in Donegal

A new DVD about the old Letterkenny to Burtonport Railway will be launched in the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny, this Friday at 8.00 pm.

Filmed and produced by Arthur Lynch, it contains some fascinating drone footage of the former narrow gauge railway that traversed some of the wildest and most scenic parts of the country.

The DVD is titled the “Burtonport Extension and its people” and includes a number of interviews with locals who still occupy some of the former stations along the route, and other who recall the days of steam, or who had relatives that once worked on the railway.

The term “extension” associated with this particular railway is due to the fact there there was a line from Derry to Letterkenny initially. In 1903 the government financed the building of the three foot narrow gauge Burtonport and Letterkenny Extension Railway.

The line was approximately 50 miles long and because it took an inland route the extension railway bypassed all the main centres of population which were along the coast.

On completion the extension line was operated by the Londonderry and Lough Swilly Railway. Due to road traffic competition the line only lasted 37 years and Burtonport station was closed in 1940.

Parts of the old trackbed are now being used as walkways and for cycling.

Copies of the DVD will be available to purchase at the launch.