Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Fascinating drone footage and interviews in new DVD about old railway line in Donegal

Memories of former Burtonport Extension line recalled

Fascinating drone footage and interviews in new DVD about old railway line in Donegal

The Burtonport to Letterkenny railway went through some very isolated areas

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A new DVD about the old Letterkenny to Burtonport Railway will be launched in the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny, this Friday at 8.00 pm.

Filmed and produced by Arthur Lynch, it contains some fascinating drone footage of the former narrow gauge railway that traversed some of the wildest and most scenic parts of the country.

The DVD is titled the “Burtonport Extension and its people” and includes a number of interviews with locals who still occupy some of the former stations along the route, and other who recall the days of steam, or who had relatives that once worked on the railway.

Aerial footage of the final approach into Burtonport

The term “extension” associated with this particular railway is due to the fact there there was a line from Derry to Letterkenny initially. In 1903 the government financed the building of the three foot narrow gauge Burtonport and Letterkenny Extension Railway.

The line was approximately 50 miles long and because it took an inland route the extension railway bypassed all the main centres of population which were along the coast. 

The former station in Churchill which is now a residential property

On completion the extension line was operated by the Londonderry and Lough Swilly Railway. Due to road traffic competition the line only lasted 37 years and Burtonport station was closed in 1940.

Parts of the old trackbed are now being used as walkways and for cycling.

Copies of the DVD will be available to purchase at the launch.

The old Cashelnagore Station was renovated several years ago

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie