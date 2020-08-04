People who call to Donegal foodbank need the basics such as tea, sugar, pasta, rice and beans

The first few months of the coronavirus lockdown have triggered an unprecedented demand in foodbank services as household incomes plunged and the economy was hit hard, according to the latest figures from the We Care LK Foodbank in Letterkenny.

Huge increase

The demand for the foodbank services has increased by 70% over the first few months this year in comparison to the same period last year, and volunteers at the foodbank are appealing for basic food items to help individuals and families over this difficult and trying time. From April to June, the total number of food parcels distributed throughout Donegal was approximately 850 in comparison to 490 for the same period last year.

People need the basics

The foodbank is appealing for basic food items, tea, coffee, sugar, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, peas, beans, tinned vegetables, soup, tuna, creamed rice tinned fruit and biscuits. Food donations and cash donations can be left at the foodbank behind Greenes Market Centre, Main Street at Market Square any Tuesday or Friday between 10.30am and 2pm. Alternatively food donations can be left at one of the drop off points at Simpsons and Solo in Letterkenny and Whoriskey’s Spar in Ramelton.

The drop off point at Letterkenny Community Centre is unfortunately closed at present due to Covid.

“We would like to thank all our current donors and the various retail outlets who have been very generous with food during these extremely difficult times. The increased distribution of food parcels in Donegal will be maintained by the volunteers at the foodbank and we will continue to provide assistance to all families and individuals who need our help,” Fintan McGrath from the Letterkenny-based foodbank said.

Urgent need of a second hand van

Volunteers at the foodbank are urgently appealing to any local business who would like to sponsor the cost of a second hand delivery van.

“Our current van is on its last legs and is used on a regular basis to both collect and distribute food throughout Donegal on as well as making trips to the local recycling centre to dispose of waste packaging etc.” Fintan said.

The sponsoring business can advertise its services or products with the appropriate livery on the van which would be used exclusively by We Care Foodbank volunteers.

If any business would like to discuss the possibility of van sponsorship, they can contact the relevant person by calling 087-147 1325.