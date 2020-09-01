Donegal gardaí seek public assistance following a collision between two quads in Gortahork

Gardaí are seeking public assistance following a two-quad collision which occurred outside Ostán Loch Altan in Gortahork last Saturday, August 26.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that the accident took place on the N56 between 5.50pm and 6.10pm.

"We believe that two quads were traveling between Gortahork in the direction of Falcarragh when a collision occurred between the two quads. This resulted in one of the youths being thrown from his quad, he suffered bodily injuries from the impact on the ground," he said.

The youth was treated by the scene and removed to Letterkenny University Hospital by ambulance. Gardaí were not present at the scene of the accident but were made aware of it later.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to the driver of the other quad. Sergeant Walsh said: "It is unfortunate but it is a possibility these people were racing at the time."

Anyone with any information can call gardaí at Milford Garda Station on 074 95 53060 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.