Donegal fish company nominated in two categories for the SFA small business awards

The finalists in the SFA National Small Business Awards 2021 have been officially announced with a Killybegs-based business nominated in two categories.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.

“The response to the awards programme serves as a reminder that Irish small companies are resilient, putting their best foot forward and seeking recognition for their efforts. As well as our eight award categories, we also feature five of the best Emerging New Businesses(less than two years established) and, given the quality of the businesses represented this year, entrepreneurship is alive and well in Ireland," Chair of the SFA Awards Judging Panel, Sue O'Neill said.

The SFA National Small Business Awards are now entering their 17th consecutive year and are a celebration of small business owners who created created over 73,000 jobs since 2015.

"The companies that have been announced as finalists this year represent all that is good about small business,” said Sue O’Neill.

Forty-three companies have been selected as finalists, from fifteen different counties, across 9 categories.

Killybegs-based company Atlantic Treasures, hand select gourmet sea food fresh from Killybegs while offering sustainable, hand crafted products, they smoke and marinade high quality fresh fish.

Atlantic Treasures has been nominated as a finalist in two categories including Food and Drink and Sustainability.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, who is Patron of the Awards, said that: “The SFA National Small Business Awards are very important, particularly as we live with Covid-19. We need agility, flexibility and adaptability in the midst of the global pandemic and there is no better entity than a small business to demonstrate these characteristics.”