Spotify reveals Ireland's most-streamed artists, albums, tracks and podcasts in 2020

Music streaming giant Spotify has named the top 10 most-streamed artists in Ireland in 2020, and while late rapper Juice WRLD was Ireland's number one, our own Dermot Kennedy came in at number three.

Canadian artist Drake was the second most-streamed artist with Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande completing Ireland's most listened to artists of the year.

Kennedy's 'Without Fear' was the most-streamed album in Ireland this year, beating Lewis Cappaldi and Harry Styles to the top spot.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, had the most-streamed track of 2020 with 'Blinding Lights', followed by Imanbek & SAINt JHN's 'Roses' and DaBaby's 'Rockstar' featuring Roddy Ricch.

In the ever-evolving podcast scene, Irish people favoured the home-grown talent with four of the top five positions filled by Irish hosts.

Tipperary comedic duo The 2 Johnnies claimed the coveted title of most-streamed podcast in Ireland ahead of The Joe Rogan Experience. The Blindboy Podcast came third, while The Laughs Of Your Life with Doireann Garrihy and The David McWilliams Podcast rounded out the top five.

IRELAND CHARTS - 2020

Most Streamed Artists

1. Juice WRLD

2. Drake

3. Dermot Kennedy

4. Taylor Swift

5. Ariana Grande

Most Streamed Albums

1. Dermot Kennedy - 'Without Fear'

2. Lewis Capaldi - 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent'

3. Harry Styles - 'Fine Line'

4. Dua Lipa - 'Future Nostalgia'

5. The Weeknd - 'After Hours'

Most Streamed Tracks

1. The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

2. Imanbek & SAINt JHN - 'Roses' (Imanbek Remix)

3. DaBaby - 'Rockstar' (feat. Roddy Ricch)

4. Lewis Capaldi - 'Before You Go'

5. Joel Corry - 'Head & Heart' (feat. MNEK)

Most Popular Podcasts

1. The 2 Johnnies Podcast

2. The Joe Rogan Experience

3. The Blindboy Podcast

4. The Laughs Of Your Life with Doireann Garrihy

5. The David McWilliams Podcast



GLOBAL CHARTS - 2020

Most Streamed Artists

1. Bad Bunny

2. Drake

3. J Balvin

4. Juice WRLD

5. The Weeknd

Most Streamed Albums

1. Bad Bunny - 'YHLQMDLG'

2. The Weeknd - 'After Hours'

3. Post Malone - 'Hollywood’s Bleeding'

4. Harry Styles - 'Fine Line'

5. Dua Lipa - 'Future Nostalgia'

Most Streamed Tracks

1. The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

2. Tones and I - 'Dance Monkey'

3. Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'

4. Imanbek & SAINt JHN - 'Roses' (Imanbek Remix)

5. Dua Lipa - 'Don’t Start Now'

Most Popular Podcasts

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. TED Talks Daily

3. The Daily (New York Times)

4. The Michelle Obama Podcast

5. Call Her Daddy