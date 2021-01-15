A Donegal Concern Action Group raises €5,660 through Bazaar Mile walk

The Twin Town’s Concern Action Group had a very innovative fundraising event at Christmas - and raised a staggering €5660 raised through a walk and individual donations.

As the recent pandemic prevented the annual bazaar it was decided to hold the ”Bazaar Mile” .People were invited to walk a mile or more and donate the proceeds to Concern.

The money raised will go directly to Concern which is now facing unprecedented challenges with the pandemic which is affecting people in some of the poorest communities in Somalia, South Sudan, Malawi and a number of other countries. Somalia has just one Intensive Care Unit bed for a million people while Malawi has 25 ICU beds for 23 million people.

These countries are also struggling with the impact of conflict, climate change and malnutrition.

The support from Concern will go towards life enhancing and life saving programmes.

These include maintaining food distribution, providing PPE for healthcare workers, setting up hand washing stations, intensive education programmes on Covid prevention, providing hospital care, education and cash assistance to urban families who have lost their jobs in manual work.

Twin Town’s Action Committee is committed to working towards a world free of poverty, fear and oppression, a world where everyone has access to opportunities and is treated with dignity and respect.

PRO Bernie Curran added: “It has been working tirelessly on this since 1984 and it will continue to do this into the future. We are very much aware that we can only do this with your support.

“A big thanks to everybody who has supported our humanitarian mission to end world poverty and deprivation.”

See Tuesday's Donegal Democrat/Donegal People's Press for more.