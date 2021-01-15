Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

A Donegal Concern Action Group raises €5,660 through Bazaar Mile walk

Money will be used to people in some of the poorest communities in the world affected by Covid-19

A Donegal Concern Action Group raises €5,660 through Bazaar Mile walk

Andreena and Jack Lynch

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Twin Town’s Concern Action Group had a very innovative fundraising event at Christmas - and raised a staggering €5660 raised through a walk and individual donations.

As the recent pandemic prevented the annual bazaar it was decided to hold the ”Bazaar Mile” .People were invited to walk a mile or more and donate the proceeds to Concern. 

The money raised will go directly to Concern which is now facing unprecedented challenges with the pandemic which is affecting people in some of the poorest communities in Somalia, South Sudan, Malawi and a number of other countries. Somalia has just one Intensive Care Unit bed for a million people while Malawi has 25 ICU beds for 23 million people.

These countries are also struggling with the impact of conflict, climate change and malnutrition.

The support from Concern will go towards life enhancing and life saving programmes. 

These include maintaining food distribution, providing PPE for healthcare workers, setting up hand washing stations, intensive education programmes on Covid prevention, providing hospital care, education and cash assistance to urban families who have lost their jobs in manual work.

Twin Town’s Action Committee is committed to working towards a world free of poverty, fear and oppression, a world where everyone has access to opportunities and is treated with dignity and respect. 

PRO Bernie Curran added: “It has been working tirelessly on this since 1984 and it will continue to do this into the future. We are very much aware that we can only do this with your support.

“A big thanks to everybody who has supported our humanitarian mission to end world poverty and deprivation.”

See Tuesday's Donegal Democrat/Donegal People's Press for more.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie