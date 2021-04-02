Organise your own Easter egg hunt in Donegal this weekend!

While many events over the last year have fallen victim to Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines, many Easter traditions have been put on hold to keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But even in these uncertain times, the Easter Bunny will still find a way to make it to your house. That means Easter egg hunts, both indoors and out, are still on the cards in 2021.

Here’s your step-by-step guide:

(Virtually) Invite friends, family, and neighbours

Send out a mass text or email to everyone on your list detailing the time, date, supplies needed, and hiding spots. Be sure to include the videoconferencing app of choice — FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype — along with set-up instructions in case they're new to the platform.

FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype: Test them in advance

It’s always best to work out the kinks before you have sugar-crazed kids running around at the party. A day or two before the virtual hunt, run a test call with the other guests to walk through the game plan.

Coordination is key

Now the fun starts. You want to make sure that all the kids get as similar an experience as possible, and well, plenty of treats.

Chat with the other guests ahead of time to discuss the events of the day.

If you want to make sure that all households have an equal mix of treats and trinkets, then fill up goodie bags and drop them off at the other houses (staying within your 5km limit, of course).

‘X’ marks the spot: Create maps and clues

First, get on the same page. Ensure each host hides the eggs in the same places in each home: under the couch cushion, on the TV stand, under the stairs, etc.

In the POA for the day, include detailed descriptions of hiding spots, so other guests can give hints during the egg hunt.

Let the virtual Easter egg hunt commence!