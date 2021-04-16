Pay per view! National radio station debate on parking charges at tourism hot-spot

Contact
The story was revealed in this week's Donegal Democrat
This week's lead story in the Donegal Democrat about parking fees for two of the three car parks near the Sliabh Liag cliffs has certainly caused quite a stir.
There has been a huge increase in visitor numbers to the stunning cliffs in south-west Donegal, but money is needed to support the infrastructure needed to cope, and in order to manager matters in a sustainable way.
Members of the Donegal Municipal District Council area have given the green light for parking charges, although there are some free spaces and special arrangements for local people. Local councillor, Niamh Kennedy and manager of Sliabh Liag cliffs Mary Kennedy spoke to Andrea Gilligan about it on Newstalk today where it got considerable reaction. Click here to hear more: https://www.newstalk.com/podcasts/highlights-from-lunchtime-live/should-there-be-parking-charges-at-sliabh-liag-in-donegal
