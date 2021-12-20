Anne Marie's Christmas Draw raises over €5,200 for battling little Noah Gooch

A cheque for €5,209.16 is presented to Lee Gooch for the Noah Gooch fund
A Christmas Draw in aid of battling little Noah Gooch has raised a staggering €5,209.16.
The draw, organised by Anne-Marie Foy, attracted a huge response.
This year’s the proceeds are going to assist six-year-old Noah Gooch, who was diagnosed with cancer in January, and has been receiving chemotherapy for the illness ever since. His treatment plan is for three and a half years.
“It is my absolute pleasure to say that we presented Lee (Gooch, Noah's father) with the proceeds of the draw,” Anne-Marie said, adding: “A huge thanks to everyone who supported my draw. It's a fantastic amount to raise and in the 10 years I'm doing this draw it's the most I've ever raised."
Indeed, her Christmas draws over the past ten years - including two fun walks as well - have raised more than €40,000.
During the summer, a bed push from Donegal to Donegal in aid of nine beneficiaries that have supported young Noah Gooch - who has Down Syndrome - raised more than €100,000 within weeks. The final amount raised was €237,112.
Anne Marie Foy's Christmas Draw winners
Prize Number Prize Winner
1st Prize: Luxury hamper Katrina Clay
2nd Prize: Essential Hamper Dessie Friel
3rd Prize: Children's Christmas Eve hamper Caroline Page
4th Prize: Signed Golf Bag Aimee O' Donnell
5th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Sarah Mortland
6th Prize: Iced Christmas Cake Sharon Quigley
7th Prize: Personalized Reindeer Teddy & Selection box Louise Cullen
8th Prize: €20 Tesco Voucher Elizabeth Rushe
9th Prize: Luxury hamper Gerard Mc Bride
10th Prize: Small Fashion Hamper Sharon Quigley
11th Prize: Yankee Candle set & Penneys Voucher Lisa Harkin
12th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Caroline Doherty
13th Prize: Bottle Scotch Whiskey Hughie Mc Elwaine
14th Prize: Michael Murphy signed GAA Ball Hamper Michael Browne
15th Prize: Children's Christmas Eve Hamper Michael Walsh
16th Prize: Saffron Hair & Beauty Voucher Brian Mc Cracken
17th Prize: Children's Prize Katie Carr
18th Prize: Essential Hamper Ava & Noah Gibson
19th Prize: Ride-in Car Chris mc Carron
20th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Anne-Marie Russell
21st Prize: Yule Log, biscuits, sweets & Selection box Paul Doherty
22nd Prize: Wineport Lodge Afternoon tea for 2 Voucher (This is the restaurant featured in the Programme "The Restaurant") Brendan Kelly
23rd Prize: Personalized Reindeer Teddy & Selection box Tracey Carr
24th Prize: Red Door Perfume set & Biscuits Jake Boyle
25th Prize: Small Hamper Cheryl O' Neill
26th Prize: Children's Christmas Eve hamper Terry Foy
27th Prize: Bottle Gin Mia Doherty
28th Prize: Pamper Hamper Tina Mc Laughlin
29th Prize: Wolfe Tones Signed Bodrán Mary Cooke
30th Prize: Movie Treat Prize Lavinia Finnegan
31st Prize: Saffron Hair & Beauty Voucher Charlotte Mc Carron
32nd Prize: 1 Night B&B and Evening meal for 2 in An Chúirt Hotel Gaoith Dobhair Teresa O' Donnell
33rd Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Lauren Hall
34th Prize: Baileys Hamper Paula Collins
35th Prize: Hand Crafted Knitted Teddy bear Hamper Diane Mc Erlean
36th Prize: Beauty by Shana Hamper Eilish Rushe
37th Prize: €50 Gildea's Butchers voucher Anne Simmons
38th Prize: Small Hamper Angela Mc gee
39th Prize: Saffron Hair & Beauty Voucher Peggy Duffy
40th Prize: Children's Christmas Eve hamper Geraldine Kelly-Diver
41st Prize: Christmas Novelty Hamper Paddy Bell
42nd Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Noreen Gallagher
43rd Prize: Fantastic Granny Hamper Marie O' Boyle
44th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Etaine Sheridan
45th Prize: Signed Neven Maguire Cook Book Geraldine Bradley
46th Prize: Saffron Hair & Beauty Voucher Diane Kelly
47th Prize: Small Hamper Alison Gallen
48th Prize: Calvin Klein perfume set & Biscuits Amy Carr
49th Prize: Craft Hamper Jonathan Kelly
50th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Caoimhe Gallagher
51st Prize: Small Hamper Celine Espy
52nd Prize: €30 Gallaghers Meat Centre voucher elizabeth Rushe
53rd Prize: Henry Hoover Amanda Hume
54th Prize: Saffron Hair & Beauty Voucher Cheryl O' Neill
55th Prize: Luxury hamper Claire Byrne
56th Prize: €25 Mc Elhinneys Voucher Tara Mc Gee
57th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Bill & Maura Hart
58th Prize: 1 night stay for 2 in The Killarney Park Hotel Co. Kerry Daniel Boyle
59th Prize: Children's Christmas Eve hamper Jordan Parke
60th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Michelle Simmons
61st Prize: Small Ladies Hamper James Cushnan
62nd Prize: Just-Inn voucher Emer Houston
63rd Prize: Small Luxury Hamper James Cushnan
64th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Oran Roosney
65th Prize: Baileys Hamper Catherine Mc Monagle
66th Prize: Yule Log, biscuits & sweets Margret Potter
67th Prize: Afternoon Tea for 2 in Kee's Hotel Caroline Page
68th Prize: Essential Hamper Mark Mc Granaghan
69th Prize: €25 Voucher for Gerard mc Hugh Photography Evie Gallen
70th Prize: 2 night stay for 2 in The Sligo Southern Hotel Bernie Patton
71st Prize: €25 Bonners Pharmacy Voucher Joe Gallen
72nd Prize: €30 Supervalu Voucher Kyle Mc Daid
73rd Prize: 1 Term of Rinka by Rinka kids fitness with Eibhlin Martin Keys
74th Prize: €50 Foy's Voucher Dylan Gallagher
75th Prize: €25 Shop LK Voucher Shannen Davis
76th Prize: 1 * Rinka Party entertainment by Rinka kids fitness with Eibhlin Louisc Donald
77th Prize: €50 Harvey's point voucher Ava Smyth
78th Prize: €40 Voucher for The Bike Mobile Grainne Doherty
79th Prize: Fire Extinguisher & Fire Blanket from LMC Fire safety Kate beattie
80th Prize: Wash & Blow Dry Hair Junction Dylan Patton
81st Prize: €40 Voucher Mc Glynn's restaurant Castlefinn eddie Walker
82nd Prize: Cosy Hamper Louise Mupfupi
83rd Prize: €20 Aldi Voucher John Hall
Most prizes have now been delivered/collected
Anne Marie also thanks all the ticket sellers, namely:
Sooty Anne Marie Gallagher
Evelyn Devlin
Elaine Parke
Fiona Wilkinson
Claire Mortland
Laura Marie Campbell
Eilish Rush
Gerry Rushe
Chris McCarron
Annette Mcbride
Trisha McGrath Desmet
Daniel Potter
Aoife Potter
Sandra Haughey
Mary Gallagher
Mary K Harrold
Hair junction Jackie Mc Guire
Margaret Toner CDP Creative Corner Charity Shop
She also paid thanks to all who supported the draw in any way, and especially all the sponsors.
The other beneficiaries from Anne-Marie Foy’s draw down through the years are listed below:
Letterkeny University Hospital maternity unit
Philippines disaster
Donegal women's domestic violence service
Kieran Kerrs Kilimanjaro climb for CF Ireland
Caolan Melaugh fund
RNLI Lough Swilly Branch
Fund for children with terminal illnesses or life limiting conditions through Donegal Hospice
ICARE Buncrana
St. Mary's National School Stranorlar
The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust
Donegal Down Syndrome
Letterkenny CDP
Noah Gooch
Anne Marie added: “From the bottom of my heart thank you all, I wish you all a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
Transition Year students from the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town collecting for the Asthma Society
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.