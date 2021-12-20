Anne Marie's Christmas Draw raises over €5,200 for battling little Noah Gooch

A Christmas Draw in aid of battling little Noah Gooch has raised a staggering €5,209.16.

The draw, organised by Anne-Marie Foy, attracted a huge response.

This year’s the proceeds are going to assist six-year-old Noah Gooch, who was diagnosed with cancer in January, and has been receiving chemotherapy for the illness ever since. His treatment plan is for three and a half years.

“It is my absolute pleasure to say that we presented Lee (Gooch, Noah's father) with the proceeds of the draw,” Anne-Marie said, adding: “A huge thanks to everyone who supported my draw. It's a fantastic amount to raise and in the 10 years I'm doing this draw it's the most I've ever raised."

Indeed, her Christmas draws over the past ten years - including two fun walks as well - have raised more than €40,000.

During the summer, a bed push from Donegal to Donegal in aid of nine beneficiaries that have supported young Noah Gooch - who has Down Syndrome - raised more than €100,000 within weeks. The final amount raised was €237,112.

Anne Marie Foy's Christmas Draw winners

Prize Number Prize Winner

1st Prize: Luxury hamper Katrina Clay

2nd Prize: Essential Hamper Dessie Friel

3rd Prize: Children's Christmas Eve hamper Caroline Page

4th Prize: Signed Golf Bag Aimee O' Donnell

5th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Sarah Mortland

6th Prize: Iced Christmas Cake Sharon Quigley

7th Prize: Personalized Reindeer Teddy & Selection box Louise Cullen

8th Prize: €20 Tesco Voucher Elizabeth Rushe

9th Prize: Luxury hamper Gerard Mc Bride

10th Prize: Small Fashion Hamper Sharon Quigley

11th Prize: Yankee Candle set & Penneys Voucher Lisa Harkin

12th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Caroline Doherty

13th Prize: Bottle Scotch Whiskey Hughie Mc Elwaine

14th Prize: Michael Murphy signed GAA Ball Hamper Michael Browne

15th Prize: Children's Christmas Eve Hamper Michael Walsh

16th Prize: Saffron Hair & Beauty Voucher Brian Mc Cracken

17th Prize: Children's Prize Katie Carr

18th Prize: Essential Hamper Ava & Noah Gibson

19th Prize: Ride-in Car Chris mc Carron

20th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Anne-Marie Russell

21st Prize: Yule Log, biscuits, sweets & Selection box Paul Doherty

22nd Prize: Wineport Lodge Afternoon tea for 2 Voucher (This is the restaurant featured in the Programme "The Restaurant") Brendan Kelly

23rd Prize: Personalized Reindeer Teddy & Selection box Tracey Carr

24th Prize: Red Door Perfume set & Biscuits Jake Boyle

25th Prize: Small Hamper Cheryl O' Neill

26th Prize: Children's Christmas Eve hamper Terry Foy

27th Prize: Bottle Gin Mia Doherty

28th Prize: Pamper Hamper Tina Mc Laughlin

29th Prize: Wolfe Tones Signed Bodrán Mary Cooke

30th Prize: Movie Treat Prize Lavinia Finnegan

31st Prize: Saffron Hair & Beauty Voucher Charlotte Mc Carron

32nd Prize: 1 Night B&B and Evening meal for 2 in An Chúirt Hotel Gaoith Dobhair Teresa O' Donnell

33rd Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Lauren Hall

34th Prize: Baileys Hamper Paula Collins

35th Prize: Hand Crafted Knitted Teddy bear Hamper Diane Mc Erlean

36th Prize: Beauty by Shana Hamper Eilish Rushe

37th Prize: €50 Gildea's Butchers voucher Anne Simmons

38th Prize: Small Hamper Angela Mc gee

39th Prize: Saffron Hair & Beauty Voucher Peggy Duffy

40th Prize: Children's Christmas Eve hamper Geraldine Kelly-Diver

41st Prize: Christmas Novelty Hamper Paddy Bell

42nd Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Noreen Gallagher

43rd Prize: Fantastic Granny Hamper Marie O' Boyle

44th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Etaine Sheridan

45th Prize: Signed Neven Maguire Cook Book Geraldine Bradley

46th Prize: Saffron Hair & Beauty Voucher Diane Kelly

47th Prize: Small Hamper Alison Gallen

48th Prize: Calvin Klein perfume set & Biscuits Amy Carr

49th Prize: Craft Hamper Jonathan Kelly

50th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Caoimhe Gallagher

51st Prize: Small Hamper Celine Espy

52nd Prize: €30 Gallaghers Meat Centre voucher elizabeth Rushe

53rd Prize: Henry Hoover Amanda Hume

54th Prize: Saffron Hair & Beauty Voucher Cheryl O' Neill

55th Prize: Luxury hamper Claire Byrne

56th Prize: €25 Mc Elhinneys Voucher Tara Mc Gee

57th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Bill & Maura Hart

58th Prize: 1 night stay for 2 in The Killarney Park Hotel Co. Kerry Daniel Boyle

59th Prize: Children's Christmas Eve hamper Jordan Parke

60th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Michelle Simmons

61st Prize: Small Ladies Hamper James Cushnan

62nd Prize: Just-Inn voucher Emer Houston

63rd Prize: Small Luxury Hamper James Cushnan

64th Prize: Wine, Sweets & Gift Set Oran Roosney

65th Prize: Baileys Hamper Catherine Mc Monagle

66th Prize: Yule Log, biscuits & sweets Margret Potter

67th Prize: Afternoon Tea for 2 in Kee's Hotel Caroline Page

68th Prize: Essential Hamper Mark Mc Granaghan

69th Prize: €25 Voucher for Gerard mc Hugh Photography Evie Gallen

70th Prize: 2 night stay for 2 in The Sligo Southern Hotel Bernie Patton

71st Prize: €25 Bonners Pharmacy Voucher Joe Gallen

72nd Prize: €30 Supervalu Voucher Kyle Mc Daid

73rd Prize: 1 Term of Rinka by Rinka kids fitness with Eibhlin Martin Keys

74th Prize: €50 Foy's Voucher Dylan Gallagher

75th Prize: €25 Shop LK Voucher Shannen Davis

76th Prize: 1 * Rinka Party entertainment by Rinka kids fitness with Eibhlin Louisc Donald

77th Prize: €50 Harvey's point voucher Ava Smyth

78th Prize: €40 Voucher for The Bike Mobile Grainne Doherty

79th Prize: Fire Extinguisher & Fire Blanket from LMC Fire safety Kate beattie

80th Prize: Wash & Blow Dry Hair Junction Dylan Patton

81st Prize: €40 Voucher Mc Glynn's restaurant Castlefinn eddie Walker

82nd Prize: Cosy Hamper Louise Mupfupi

83rd Prize: €20 Aldi Voucher John Hall



Most prizes have now been delivered/collected

Anne Marie also thanks all the ticket sellers, namely:

Sooty Anne Marie Gallagher

Evelyn Devlin

Elaine Parke

Fiona Wilkinson

Claire Mortland

Laura Marie Campbell

Eilish Rush

Gerry Rushe

Chris McCarron

Annette Mcbride

Trisha McGrath Desmet

Daniel Potter

Aoife Potter

Sandra Haughey

Mary Gallagher

Mary K Harrold

Hair junction Jackie Mc Guire

Margaret Toner CDP Creative Corner Charity Shop



She also paid thanks to all who supported the draw in any way, and especially all the sponsors.



The other beneficiaries from Anne-Marie Foy’s draw down through the years are listed below:

Letterkeny University Hospital maternity unit

Philippines disaster

Donegal women's domestic violence service

Kieran Kerrs Kilimanjaro climb for CF Ireland

Caolan Melaugh fund

RNLI Lough Swilly Branch

Fund for children with terminal illnesses or life limiting conditions through Donegal Hospice

ICARE Buncrana

St. Mary's National School Stranorlar

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Donegal Down Syndrome

Letterkenny CDP

Noah Gooch

Anne Marie added: “From the bottom of my heart thank you all, I wish you all a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”