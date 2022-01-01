Search

01 Jan 2022

Great turn out for New Year's Day Plunge in aid of Gemma's Legacy of Hope

Swimmers at the Boatstrand, Carrickfinn. Photo courtesy of Hugh Bonner

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

There was a great turnout of people in various locations for the second annual plunge on New Year's Day in aid of Gemma's Legacy of Hope.

The format was the same as last year and enabled people to take the  plunge wherever they wanted, and at a time to suit them.

People have been posting their plunges on social media.

It is hoped that a considerable sum will be raised.

Hats off to John and Martin Boyle jumping off at the bottom of Cruit - as you can see in this video below.

Gemma’s Legacy of Hope is an Association set up to honour the memory of Gemma Boyle who brought joy and happiness to her family and her community in west Donegal during her lifetime.

For more details and how to donate see:

https://www.idonate.ie/GemmasLegacyFundraiser

