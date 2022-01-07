Donegal students get all set for the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Students from all over Donegal are making the final touches for their entries in the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition which runs from January 12-14, 2022.
Picture here is teacher Michael Healy with Charlie Coyle, Hannah Tinney and Sarah McNeely, students at The Royal and Prior School, Raphoe, Co. Donegal who are showcasing their project 'The Haz-Bin : An Innovative Hazardous Waste Bin that removes the possibility of contamination.
It is aimed at hospitals and health facilities.
This year's Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is virtual and has a spectacular line-up of performers and events which the public can enjoy, free of charge, by registering through the BTYSTE website at www.btyoungscientist.com
