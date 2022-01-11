Donegal accent is the sexiest in Ireland, again

The Donegal accent has topped the polls once again when it comes to being the sexiest accent in Ireland.
Over one thousand people were interviewed as part of a survey and the Donegal accent garnered a staggering 37% of the overall vote.
Many people associate Donegal with the soft-spoken accent of Daniel O'Donnell.
The survey which was carried out by the Irish Post, found the Cork accent earned 13% of the country’s votes, beating the Dubs who came in third with 12%.
However, the Dubliners did beat Donegal in one regard, a massive 28% of people considered Dublin men to be the most handsome in the country and 27% believe Dublin women to be the most beautiful in Ireland.
