Search

20 Jan 2022

Entries sought in Donegal Primary School Road Safety Art Competition

Council teams up with Finn Harps for popular road safety initiative

Entries sought in Donegal Primary School Road Safety Art Competition

Details of the competition were announced at Donegal Co Council's headquarters

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Finn Harps FC have once again teamed up to assist with the promotion of road safety with the Primary School Road Safety Art Competition. 

The Road Safety Art competition invites young artists from Donegal’s Primary Schools, to create a piece of visual art that will raise awareness of how to stay safe on the roads. 

The theme of the competition this year is “Travelling to School Safely”. 

The winning artwork will be displayed at Finn Park for the 2022 season and also at Kernan’s Supermarkets, Newtowncunningham and Drumkeen. There will be individual prizes as well as a special prize for the school of the winning pupil.

Cllr. Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council said, “Donegal County Council are delighted with the continued efforts of Finn Harps Football Club to help promote greater awareness of the dangers on our roads. Children are among our most vulnerable road users so we all have a responsibility to make sure they develop good road safety habits at an early age. The Primary School Art Competition will help raise awareness, change behaviour and influence all road users about road safety. Everyone who uses the roads has a role to play in keeping our roads safe”.

Aisling Dignam, Manager of Finn Harps Academy stated, “Finn Harps are delighted to continue our partnership with the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Donegal County Council. 

During these challenging times we are offering the facility to all primary school Children in Donegal to submit entries by email or post and look forward to a huge response. We wish to acknowledge the help and assistance of Teachers who work enthusiastically to ensure that children of all ages are fully aware of the dangers on our roads”.

The closing date for the competition is Wednesday, February 9, 2022 and entries should be sent to: Road Safety Primary School Art Competition, Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council, Letterkenny Public Service Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

Entries can also be submitted by email to - roadsafetycompetition@donegalcoco.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media