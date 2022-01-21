Search

21 Jan 2022

Donegal GAA club organises bingo for three wonderful children

Donegal GAA club organises bingo for three wonderful children

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Downings GAA has organised a fun bingo event this Saturday to support three special local children and their families.

The club will run a Zoom bingo and drive-in game in the car park of Downings GAA on Saturday, January 22 at 8.30pm. All profits will be divided equally between Ellie’s Wish to Walk and Friends of Luke and Zach.

Ellie McHugh, 9, from Carrigart was diagnosed with a tumour on her spinal cord when she was just one. As a result of her treatment she has lost most of the power in her legs and has grown up using a wheelchair. Her family and friends are fundraising to pay for an intensive therapy program for Ellie this year in the NAPA Centre in Los Angeles, USA. To contribute: https://gofund.me/b03e0e99

Friends of Luke & Zack are a local organisation founded in the parish of Mevagh to support to young twin boys with Angelman Syndrome. Angelman Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder resulting in a severe learning disability. The boys are huge supporters of CLG Na Dunaibh. For more, see: https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfLukeZach

Downings GAA  are delighted to be involved in helping to raise funds for both campaigns. Bingo books can be bought on line at nadunaibh.ie/bingo with the cut off time for online sales of 1pm on Saturday.  Anyone attending the “drive in” is asked to be in the car park at 8pm. Full details can be found on the post below from C.L.G Na Dunaibh Facebook page.

