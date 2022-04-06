Search

06 Apr 2022

North West 10k committee hosting charity table quiz on Friday night

Countdown continues to 25th anniversary of fundraising race

North West 10k committee hosting charity table quiz on Friday night

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Apr 2022 12:34 PM

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

The North West 10k committee is hosting a charity quiz in the Backstage Bar, Century Cinemas, Letterkenny this Friday night, April 8 at 9pm.

The proceeds will go to the three benefitting charities from the 25th North West 10k which takes place on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 2 in Letterkenny. 

The benefitting charities this year are Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland Donegal Branch, the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation.

How North West 10k has made life that bit more manageable for Donegal group

The Donegal branch of Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland is one of three charities who will benefit from this year’s event

For the quiz it is teams of four, €20 per team and there will be spot prizes on offer.

To run or walk the 25th anniversary North West 10k. Click on the link - https://www.njuko.net/nw_10k_ 2022

For more information go to the website northwest10.com 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media