North West 10k committee hosting charity table quiz on Friday night

The North West 10k committee is hosting a charity quiz in the Backstage Bar, Century Cinemas, Letterkenny this Friday night, April 8 at 9pm.
The proceeds will go to the three benefitting charities from the 25th North West 10k which takes place on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 2 in Letterkenny.
The benefitting charities this year are Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland Donegal Branch, the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation.
For the quiz it is teams of four, €20 per team and there will be spot prizes on offer.
To run or walk the 25th anniversary North West 10k. Click on the link - https://www.njuko.net/nw_10k_ 2022
For more information go to the website northwest10.com
