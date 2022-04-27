Search

27 Apr 2022

‘Aarons Everywhere’: Letterkenny lads aim to revitalise town’s live music scene

Two young Leterkenny natives are making waves with a DIY approach towards running live music gigs in the town.

The two Aarons who are aiming to bring new life to live music in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Aaron Everything, aka Aaron Crawford, and Aaron Coleman, better know as Arn, have joined forces recently.

‘Aaron Everything’ realised he would have an absence of opportunities unless he created some events.

From there, Aarons Everywhere Pt.1 was born. Eight acts including Arn., Villa in France, Fierce Pit Bosses, Conor McSherry, Dan Brown and Michael Gillespie featured.

The two Aarons have supported each other in their musical endeavours including collaborating on tracks together to play at their shows, with a hunger to revitalise Letterkenny to the halcyon days of the 1990’s.

Follow the two artists on Instagram to keep up with news of their music and events: Aaron Everything - @aaroneverything1; Arn. - @oh_arn_

A recent gig in The Brewery Bar attracted over 150 people.

‘I just want to give my friends a platform and the music lovers of the town a hub for a cool night out,” Aaron Crawford told Donegal Live.

“I can’t even begin to describe the amount of love Arn. and I have received from the townsfolk and local business.

“I’d be remiss not to thank them here, Burrito Loco, Bamboo Court, Fresh Q Vintage, Sourced by Sab, Arena 7, The Brewery Bar and Xtreme Tattoo. We’ll never forget the help the good people in these businesses have given us. We are very lucky to have a great and hardworking team behind us as well.”

The duo were lucky received a grant from Donegal County Council to get the second gig off the ground.

Aaron Everything and Arn are now planning the third part to their series of gigs.

Crawford said: “There are a lot of reasons live original music has become so rare in Letterkenny like the rising cost of living affecting musicians.

Investing heavily into their events the two Aarons have been successfully pulling crowds; their recent gig in The Brewery Bar on the town square attracted over 150 fans.

Aaron’s Everything’s unmistakable approach to music marries the familiar with the unpredictable.

The 24-year-old singer and rapper channels the visceral energy of the storms that frequent the wild Atlantic way with the staple sounds of emo rap.

Arn.’s penchant for writing infectious pop hooks and his borderless aesthetic is challenging any preconceived notions of what it means to be an artist from rural Ireland.

