Jason Quigley urges people to climb Errigal with ‘Bali Community’

Bali Clothing celebrates its first birthday on Sunday, May 1 with a special hike up Errigal - and Ballybofey boxer Jason Quigley is encouraging people to become part of the Bali community.

Quigley has joined Bali Clothing as he company’s new Head of Community.

Founded in 2021 by brothers Steven and Martin O’Reilly, Bali is an Irish activewear and lifestyle brand for both men and women.

Quigley’s recruitment to the company coincides with the launch of a fantastic new range of menswear.

“The main reason and one of the most exciting things is the quality of the clothing is second to none,” Quigley said.

“The potential it has, this can push on to be a really successful business. I’ve been keeping a close eye on what they’ve been doing in Bali. They’ve been doing amazing work in the last couple of months. They’re an incredible bunch of people, very hard working, driven and dedicated to being successful. That’s what caught my eye most.”

On Sunday at 9.30am, the Bali community will set out to summit Errigal.

Quigley said: “This is more than a clothing brand. We want you to be a part of this team, part of this community.

“We’ll run events like hikes and walks through the year for people to join up, have fun and challenge themselves in different ways.

“We want people to become part of the Bali community. Become a part of the Bali family because YOU matter most.”

There will be lots to look forward to for participants, including some complimentary Bali goodie bags, tea/coffee and other little surprises.

Bali’s goal is to provide affordable, high quality athletic clothing to our ever-growing community.