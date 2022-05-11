'It is cheaper to buy nappies than to dispose of them' - Cllr

As the rising cost of living gets a tighter grip on people across the county one councillor has said how it is cheaper for her to buy a packet of nappies than it is for her to dispose of them.

Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher informed councillors at a recent Glenties Municipal District meeting that she can buy a packet of nappies for €5 but that it costs her €7 to dispose of the nappies.

The Dungloe-based mother said that it has to be extremely difficult for young couples who are raising children in the current climate.

Cllr Gallagher said she understood there were exemptions for certain people but added that councillors ought to look at the situation for young people who are currently struggling to raise children in a climate where costs continue to rise: "We should look at something for young people - it is not something that people cannot do without."

Ms Gallagher said she could understand people having to time when to get rid of their waste.