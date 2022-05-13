Search

13 May 2022

Breast cancer fundraising cycle will finish at Malin Head

Fundraiser will also help well-known GAA club

Getting ready to start, Patricia Rowley, breast cancer survivor

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

13 May 2022 9:30 PM

A major fundraising cycle in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland and a major GAA club is set to raise thousands of euro before it finishes in Donegal next month.

The Mizen Head to Malin Head Cycle will see a group of cyclists covering 670km.

The event begins on June 1st with the participants travelling up from Kerry through Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim before reaching Bundoran on Saturday, June 4,

Then they will head for Letterkenny and on Sunday, June 5 will go via Buncrana before reaching Malin Head.

The cyclists are from the well-known Kilmacud Crokes GAA club in Stillorgan, Co. Dublin. The event kicks off on June 1, exactly one year to the day since Patricia Rowley, breast cancer survivor and club member, began her first oncology treatment, followed by surgery. She is now fighting fit and preparing for the Mizen2Malin cycle with strong support from her fellow club members and cyclists. 

She is now fighting fit and preparing for the Mizen2Malin cycle with strong support from her fellow club members and cyclists. The group is set to cycle 670km in total along the West Coast and has raised an incredible €420k for the beneficiaries over the course of the last four events. Text “Cure” to 50300 to donate €4.00 to Breast Cancer Ireland.

The funds raised will be shared between Breast Cancer Ireland and the Kilmacud Crokes Club. 

