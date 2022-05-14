Met Éireann forecasts a dry Saturday but warns there may be stray showers

It is due to be a dry day today with sunny spells developing this afternoon. Any lingering mist and fog patches will disappear as the day progresses.

So, it is a great day to get the walking boots on, the bicycle out or get the kayaks onto the beach with friends and family.

Any mist/fog patches️ should clear shortly to a dry day in most areas with varying cloud and sunny spells️.



Feeling warm with top temperatures️ of 16 to 20 degrees with light southwest or variable breezes.



More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCluaY pic.twitter.com/PzayumvllW May 14, 2022

Met Éireann forecasts that there may be some stray showers occurring. It will be mild with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with light southwest or variable breezes.

Mostly dry tonight with clear spells tonight though a few showers over the Irish Sea will move in at times. Some mist and fog patches will develop in light breezes. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.