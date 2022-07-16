Search

18 Jul 2022

Warnings issued as temperatures expected to heat up this weekend

Met Éireann forecasts Sunday being warmer than today, Saturday

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

16 Jul 2022 12:06 PM

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow weather warning nationwide saying there is a risk of water-related incidents, an impact of heat stress especially for more vulnerable people, and a high UV index.

The weather warning comes into effect from 6am on Sunday and lasts until 9pm on Tuesday.

With temperatures due to soar, people are being asked to exercise caution, to wear sunscreen and to stay hydrated. People are also asked to check on vulnerable neighbours and to ensure their animals have plenty of water.

Water Safety Ireland has appealed to people to stay safe in the water during the hot weather.

Meanwhile, a condition orange fire danger notice has been issued by the Department of Agriculture.  

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., this morning, Saturday, advised farmers to take steps to protect their livestock during this hot spate of weather. 

Met Éireann forecasts today being mostly dry and sunny. Showers are forecast for the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 20 to 23 degrees, with light southerly or variable breezes.

Local News

