20 Jul 2022

Letterkenny hair salon wins three Ulster awards in prestigious RSVP competition

Patrick Gildea Hairdressing awarded the 'The Best Hair Salon in Ulster' title as well as 'Best Stylist' and 'Best Colourist'

Patrick Gildea

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

19 Jul 2022 5:59 PM

A Letterkenny hair salon has been awarded three major honours in an annual awards competition run by leading celebrity magazine RSVP.

Patrick Gildea Hairdressing scooped the “The Best Hair Salon in Ulster” title.

And the talented Patrick Gildea Hairdressing team also came up trumps winning the Best Stylist and Best Colourist awards in Ulster.

“We are so proud to be selected as RSVP’s Best Salon in Ulster; this is a great team achievement once again,” commented Patrick who is an Irish Hairdressing Federation icon.

Patrick was awarded Best Stylist in Ulster.

His passion for hairdressing now spans more than34 years.  He has built up a multiple-award winning business and now leads a team of 30 talented and passionate individuals.

Indeed, his appointment diary is fully booked 12 weeks in advance with guests travelling from all over Ireland and locally. His specialised cutting technique means that his guests get a signature look during every visit.

His creative vision and belief for personal development for everyone around him means that the salon is constantly at the forefront of the industry nationally; delivering a unique guest experience and highest quality hair care on every visit.

Style Director Anita Lynch (pictured) was named Best Colourist in Ulster.  Anita is a talented and experienced stylist, who has a great connection with her guests. With a Master Colour Expert qualification, her colouring skill and personalised consultations ensure that she is fully booked weeks in advance. 

Her commitment to education ensures that she embraces and flourishes with new techniques, while staying current.

Patrick beamed: “ I am delighted that Anita has been recognised for her incredible colouring talents, she is a wonderful stylist with an amazing connection with her guests and she truly deserves this award. I would like to thank RSVP for choosing us as Best Stylist, Best Colourist and Best Salon”.

Photo: The Hair Spa backwash

Asked why the salon continues to be so successful, Patrick responded:  “We have an incredible team that wants to be the best and to focus on improving a little every day.”

