Musical Marys are getting a great reaction as they tour Donegal

Ciara Gallagher-Murphy, the Glasgow Mary, and Kaitlyn Likas, the Washington DC Mary . Photo: Mary Rodgers
This year’s Marys are getting a hugely positive reaction wherever they go - and are particularly talented on the music front.
And according to festival PRO, Mary Ward, there’s plenty of music wherever they go.
“The Marys have all been fantastic,” she said.
Indeed, the Mary provided a great unexpected treat for some tourists visiting the county earlier this week.
During their tour of the county, the Marys stopped off in Glencolmcille at the folk village.
While they were there, a number of them took out instruments and played away.
Three tour buses happened to be in the area at the time and called in - and what a pleasant surprise they got.
“Sure where else would you get that at 11 in the morning,” Mary Ward remarked.
Meanwhile, today’s programme of events includes one of the main highlights of the weekend, the Randox Gala Ball - a black tie night of glamour with the Marys - which takes place in the Waterfront Hotel at 8.00 pm.
On the festival stage tonight from 9.30 pm is Jake Carter while before him at 7.30 pm folk artist Eimhear Ní Ghlacain will entertain the crowds.
Earlier, there was the Walk the Rosses event in Burtonport while the Marys enjoyed some coastal adventure pursuits in Maghery.
The Mr Majestic Family Show, at Ionad Teampaill Chróine, has a scheduled 3 pm start.
This year’s Mary’s are:
Shannon Hester - Bayonne Mary
Caroline Galvin - Belfast Mary
India Kennedy - Donegal Mary
Ann-Michelle McConalogue - Dublin Mary
Elizabeth (Libby) McCole - Dungloe Mary
Shauna Ní Dhochartaigh - Gaeltacht Mary
Ciara Gallagher-Murphy - Glasgow Mary
Caitlin Finn - London Mary
Saoirse Moloney Stevenson - New York Mary
Olivia Lisokwsi - Philadelphia Mary
Sarah Lawlor - San Francisco Mary
Kaitlyn Likas - Washington DC Mary
Sinéad Harte - Wild Atlantic Way Mary
Photos of the Marys in Glencolmcille by Mary Rodgers.
Ciara Gallagher-Murphy, the Glasgow Mary, and Kaitlyn Likas, the Washington DC Mary . Photo: Mary Rodgers
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.