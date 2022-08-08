Donegal competitors shine in competitions at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Donegal competitors fared very well in their respective competitions at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2022, which was held in Mullingar at the weekend.

Among the Donegal winners were the Maghery Fife and Flute band, once again. The band have won the title six times, to date.

The 6 Times All Ireland Champions will be arriving in Maghery at 10pm! Cavalcade will be passing through Dungloe at approx 9:45pm!



The band was established in 1945 and competes at senior level in the Fleadh competitions, annually.

Clíona Ní Ghallachóir from Mín a' Chladaigh won first place in the o/18 singing sean-nós category yesterday. The native Irish speaker has won many high ranking competitions in the past.

Cormac McGolgan certainly didn't disappoint in the piano accordion category. Competing in the highly contested 15-18 category, the young competitor scooped first place.

Congratulations to Crana College student Cormac McColgan, All Ireland Champion 15-18 Piano Accordion in Mullingar 2022 #Fleadh2022 pic.twitter.com/GeGxuQ4zyO — Crana College (@cranacollege) August 7, 2022

There were celebrations in Ballyshannon this weekend, as locals gathered to welcome twins Oisín and Micheál McGrath, 11. Oisín competed in the u/12 banjo playing competition and won the judges over taking the first-place trophy home to the Erneside town. Micheál and Oisín competed in the céili band with the Dromore Céili band and secured third place in their category.

Established in Mullingar in 1951, the wonderful festival of music, song and dance has been held in many towns throughout the country. Thousands of people descended on Mullingar over the course of the weekend, many looking to enjoy the festivities and others competing.