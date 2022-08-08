Matthew Broderick on the sideline in Kilcar for underage GAA tournament 

Hollywood star Matthew Broderick was on the Kilcar sideline on Sunday enjoying the Broderick Cup Tournament much to the delight of both players and locals alike.

The underage GAA tournament was created in memory of James and Patricia Broderick, Matthew's parents. Martin McFadden was delighted see the star who often visits the area with his wife Sarah Jessica Parker and their family.

The family often visit events and stores in the area and are treated like locals. The family have been coming to Kilcar for many years and enjoy their privacy whilst here. Sarah Jessica Parker posted a picture of a dainty cup sitting on a stone wall on August 1.

The much-loved star has been missing the fine Donegal sea air and green fields, according to Instagram posts.

On one of her last visits to the county she penned a lovely poem about the county, which reads:

“Farewell sultry and fickle skies

“Farewell plumes of smoke from chimneys

“Farewell ranges emitting the earthy and welcoming smell of turf

“Farewell chips and tweed and open smiles

“Farewell “marked bags”, lamb cutlets and kerrygold

“Farewell to the most perfect spuds in all the world. Flowery or waxy. I will miss you most of all.